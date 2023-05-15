Chiefs Release 24-Year-Old WR After Rookie Signing: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs signed rookie cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe on May 15 after the youngster impressed as a tryout at minicamp.

In doing so, the Chiefs triggered a corresponding cut according to USA Today Chiefs Wire reporter Charles Goldman. “The roster is currently at 90 players, so the Chiefs will need a corresponding move,” he tweeted after Boye-Doe’s deal became official. “If that move isn’t a cornerback, K.C. will have 12 on the offseason roster.”

Later in the afternoon on May 15, the NFL’s personnel notice relayed the aforementioned cut, and it was not a cornerback. Instead, the Chiefs decided to part ways with 24-year-old UDFA wide receiver Ty Scott out of Missouri State. Both Goldman and NFL reporter Aaron Wilson confirmed this news.

Chiefs Trade Local Prospects in Ekow Boye-Doe & Ty Scott

KC general manager Brett Veach has been targeting local prospects all spring, but some have seen their childhood dream go up in a cloud of smoke after a brief audition.

The big name is obviously Kansas State pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was selected in round one of the NFL Draft. Boye-Doe is another K-State teammate and both Scott and UDFA cornerback Montrae Braswell initially signed out of Missouri State. Unfortunately, the two Missouri State youngsters didn’t quite cut it at minicamp, and each have since been released.

Scott, 6-foot-3, was a former record-breaking WR at Missouri State. According to their university’s football website, he “earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first-team honors and MVFC All-Newcomer Team distinction in his first year at Missouri State after collecting school-records for receptions (66), receiving yards (1,110) and receiving touchdowns (8).”

That 2021 season impressed on a national level too, as Scott “ranked 11th nationally in receiving yards, 12th in receiving yards per game, 34th in receptions per game, 41st in receiving touchdowns, 45th in yards per reception (16.8) and 77th in all-purpose yards (92.25).”

It also included six games with 100 or more receiving yards, including four straight outings in October of that year.

Although Scott failed to latch on within this Kansas City WR corps during the initial go-around, it’s possible that Veach and head coach Andy Reid bring him back at a later date. After all, we’ve seen that method many times with Chiefs UDFA prospects in years past.

Chiefs WR Corps Drops to 12 After Ty Scott Cut

The Chiefs have cast a wide net at the wide receiver position in 2023. So much so that Scott’s release puts them at a 12-count for the unit.

The headliners are Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and second-round draft pick Rashee Rice, although Justin Watson and Richie James Jr. should be in the Week 1 mix as well. That leaves a very competitive roster battle behind the top five or six players.

Justyn Ross is probably the biggest name on the list of options behind those six wideouts above. Then there’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette, former draft pick Cornell Powell, John Ross, Ty Fryfogle and undrafted rookie Nikko Remigio.

Can Justyn Ross or Smith-Marsette beat out veterans like Watson or James? Does Remigio, an early UDFA standout, have any shot of making the active roster after training camp?

Of course, injuries could also play a role in freeing up some unlikely opportunities to make the active roster. Either way, this WR corps has a lot of question marks heading into the 2023 campaign, but it also has a good deal of potential. It’ll be interesting to see what Coach Reid and superstar QB Patrick Mahomes II can do with it.