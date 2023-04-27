Ex-Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Hints at Pursuit of NFL Record in Cryptic Tweet

After being traded by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, Tyreek Hill put together a career-campaign with the Miami Dolphins, accumulating over 1,700 receiving yards plus eight total touchdowns. His lone playoff outing added another 74 scrimmage yards, which put him over 1,800 scrimmage yards on the season combined.

It was a downright impressive performance by Hill, who went from an MVP quarterback in Patrick Mahomes II to a mess of backup signal-callers after Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion issues a year ago. Despite this accomplishment, the dynamic playmaker appears motivated to take his game to a whole new level in 2023 after a cryptic tweet on April 26.

2k on my mind — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 26, 2023

“2k on my mind,” Hill voiced on the social media app, hinting at the pursuit of a 2,000-yard season with the Dolphins in year two.

2,000 Yards Has Never Been Done by a WR During the Regular Season Alone

Although Los Angeles Rams superstar Cooper Kupp was able to break the 2,000-yard mark during LAR’s Super Bowl run from 2021-22, no wideout has ever surpassed 2K receiving yards in a lone regular season.

Former Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson came the closest — with Kupp’s 2021 campaign just behind him at 1,947 yards — reaching 1,964 yards in 2012 according to Pro Football Reference. Hill’s 2022 output ranks 11th on that list after a plethora of famous WRs like Julio Jones, Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown, Justin Jefferson, Isaac Bruce, Charley Hennigan, Michael Thomas and Marvin Harrison.

Being named within a group like that is an accomplishment in itself, but Hill appears to have his sights set on something greater. It’s one thing to dream of 2,000 yards, however, and another thing to actually do it.

If you combine the regular season and the postseason, Kupp went for 2,425 yards through the air in 2021-22 — a truly spectacular feat.