Ex-Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Could Face Charges as Incident Details Emerge: Report

It’s been a quiet week in Chiefs Kingdom outside of former Kansas City superstar Tyreek Hill making headlines for a police investigation into a June 18 incident at Haulover Marina.

According to NBC 6 Miami and reporter Monica Galarza, a new Miami-Dade police report detailing the incident “does not name Hill or the alleged victim,” but does state that the argument at the marina “turned physical” — per officers at the scene.

“The victim in an alleged assault involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is willing to press charges,” NBC 6 Miami confirmed, adding that the alleged victim has “hired an attorney.”

“Sources tell us Hill was here with friends illegally fishing [prior to the incident],” NBC 6’s Heather Walker reported during a live television update, relaying that the aforementioned alleged victim is “not talking” publicly at this time.

NBC 6 Miami also wrote that “the report said the incident was captured on surveillance video, but footage has not been released.”

Details of Incident Involving Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill According to Miami-Dade Police Report

On June 22, NBC 6 Miami provided more information on the Father’s Day disturbance.

“According to the [police] report, the alleged victim, who works for Kelly Fishing Fleet, was working on a charter boat at the marina in Haulover Park when he noticed two women on a fishing charter boat without permission,” they informed.

“The alleged victim said that while he was telling the women to get off the boat, an argument broke out between employees and the group the women were with,” NBC 6 Miami continued. “During the argument the victim said he was slapped on the back of his neck by a man, believed to be Hill.”

Finally, Galarza of NBC 6 Miami concluded that “the report said the man was pushed away from the victim by a member of his group before he charged at the victim and had to be restrained by several members of his group.”

“The word ‘YES’ is typed on a section of the report that asks ‘will the victim prefer charges?'” Per NBC 6 Miami.

Previous Reported Information on Haulover Marina Incident Involving Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

On June 20, Local 10 News in Miami, Florida reported that “Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department.”

“According to a tip received by Local 10 News, at around 6 p.m. Sunday, Hill got into some kind of disagreement with an employee of one of the charter companies based at Haulover Marina that apparently ended with Hill hitting the man,” the news story read. “It’s unclear if the man was injured, but on Monday, Miami-Dade police were seen at the marina and on Tuesday, the department confirmed an investigation was underway involving Hill.”

It was “unclear” if any sort of criminal charges would follow on June 20.

On June 21, Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater reported that “the Tyreek Hill police investigation is over, sources say. Cops told the alleged victim he would have to go to the state attorney’s office if he decides to pursue criminal charges.”

Slater followed up: “Hill’s crew boarded a boat without permission, as I previously reported, leading to the alleged incident. Boat employees told cops that Hill said ‘I can buy you and the boat’ and ‘I’m No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins,’ according to a senior law-enforcement source.”

The NBC 6 Miami report is the latest news update.

Hill had been fishing with his agent Drew Rosenhaus earlier that day according to social media. Rosenhaus also tagged BlacktipH Fishing in his Instagram posts.

Neither Hill nor Rosenhaus has spoken on the matter that occurred after the fishing trip, per Local 10 News, but a spokesperson for the Miami Dolphins did comment, stating: “We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time.”