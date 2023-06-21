Ex-Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Under Investigation After Father’s Day Incident: Report

It was an eventful Father’s Day for former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is currently a member of the Miami Dolphins.

According to Local 10 News in Miami, Florida, “Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department.” Reporter Ian Margol first detailed the story on June 20.

“Local 10 News has learned the wide receiver allegedly hit a man working at Haulover Marina,” Margol informed. Per Local 10 News, the incident occurred after a “Father’s Day celebration” on a boat which included Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, as seen on social media.

“According to a tip received by Local 10 News, at around 6 p.m. Sunday, Hill got into some kind of disagreement with an employee of one of the charter companies based at Haulover Marina that apparently ended with Hill hitting the man,” Margol reported. “It’s unclear if the man was injured, but on Monday, Miami-Dade police were seen at the marina and on Tuesday, the department confirmed an investigation was underway involving Hill.”

Local 10 News concluded that “it’s unclear if Hill will face any criminal charges stemming from the incident” at the time of the initial report.

Statement From Miami Dolphins on Police Investigation Involving Tyreek Hill

Margol noted that a spokesperson for the Miami Dolphins said the following in a statement on Wednesday, June 21: “We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time.”

Local 10 News also relayed that they have “reached out” to Rosenhaus and his team “several times on Tuesday,” but have not heard anything from the long-time sports agent and close friend of Hill.

On June 18, the Dolphins Twitter account wished “all the amazing dads out there” a Happy Father’s Day. They also posted a graphic “counting down the weeks ‘til we’re back,” meaning the NFL.

They did not tweet out anything regarding Hill on June 18, or the following days leading up to June 21.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill & Drew Rosenhaus Share Videos From Fishing Trip on Social Media

As for Rosenhaus and Hill, both shared photos and videos from the fishing excursion over the past couple of days. “Got in a battle for 45 min just find out it was a shark !! Good times,” Hill voiced on Twitter on June 20, with a video of him fighting with the pull of a fishing rod.

Got in a battle for 45 min just find out it was a shark !! Good times ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/qJnai8Yt9R — Ty Hill (@cheetah) June 20, 2023

Hill also shared a photo holding a large fish that he presumably caught, captioned: “Him ✌🏿.”

On Instagram, Rosenhaus dropped two video reels of himself swimming with and grabbing the caudal fin of a shark outside the boat. The first was captioned: “Went fishing with @cheetah and @blacktiph, @nflrecord. I decided to get up close to this Dusky Shark.”

“Don’t grab him Drew,” someone on the boat warns in the video, adding, “we don’t have good enough insurance for that.” After Rosenhaus grabs hold of the tail-end of the shark, the unknown speaker says, “okay, he grabbed him.”

They also ask Hill if he would like to jump in with Rosenhaus, to which Hill (off-camera) responds: “Hell no.”

The follow-up video shows Hill for a moment, while the photographer recaps what just happened, calling Rosenhaus a “crazy man.” That video’s caption simply tagged @blacktiph and @cheetah once again.

