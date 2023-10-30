Tyreek Hill Kicks Off Chiefs-Dolphins Smack Talk With ‘KC’ Warning

After an offseason full of smack talk and anticipation, it’s finally here. The Tyreek Hill revenge game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will kick off in Germany on November 5 — which is approximately six days away.

And to the surprise of no one, Hill started running his mouth as soon as the Dolphins’ Week 8 matchup with the New England Patriots was over.

“I just had to let KC know, whenever they see me, it’s going to be problems,” the wide receiver told Miami reporters after being asked about going back to his “old KC look” in Week 8. “Cause old ‘Reek, he was here. So, I’m back. The Cheetah is back.”

Hill also joked that he was going to “talk trash to my old quarterback” earlier in the Q&A.

“I’m ready man, it’s just another game,” the Dolphins star voiced about Week 9. “Like I said, I’m just excited, man, to play against my old brothers. It’s just like if you in high school and you move into a different city — it’s still ball. At the end of the day, my job is to go out there and do what I’ve been doing all year.”

“That’s have fun, help lead this team, and create opportunities for whoever,” Hill went on, ending the thought with: “I’m still going to be the same old Cheetah baby.”

Chiefs & Dolphins Enter Week 9 Coming Off of Very Different Performances

The Chiefs and Dolphins will both head to Germany with a 6-2 record. Having said that, they’re coming off very different performances.

Miami was victorious over New England on October 29, but NFL pundits have been skeptical of their strength of schedule after losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins “strength of victory” sits at an AFC-worst .283 according to ESPN.

As for Kansas City, they’re still the No. 1 seed and the team to beat. However, they’re coming off one of the worst defeats of the Patrick Mahomes era.

That could work in the Chiefs’ favor, theoretically. Mahomes rarely loses two straight games, and he should be healthier next weekend after a bout with the flu in Denver.

In fact, the reigning NFL MVP has already promised Chiefs Kingdom that he won’t let this loss spiral.

Alternatively, Hill and the Dolphins will be motivated to prove that they can knock off one of the big dogs of the conference. They have yet to do so, and there’s no better time to start than the European version of primetime.

The winner not only claims bragging rights in the Hill trade. But they’ll also claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed heading into Week 10.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Discusses Growth With Chiefs, Missing Arrowhead

Play

During the same postgame press conference, Hill did have a couple of admirable things to say about his experience with Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium in particular.

“I just know a whole lot more now, man,” Hill expressed, discussing how he’s grown over the course of his NFL journey.

“I’ve been able to learn from other veterans in the [KC] locker room I was in and apply it here,” he attributed. “So, I know a whole lot more now, whether it’s doing stuff off the field or just being in the locker room with the guys, trying to be a leader in that aspect.”

“The Cheetah” concluded that he is “lightyears ahead” of where he was back then as both a player and a teammate.

Hill also shared an unexpected admission about playing the Chiefs in Germany rather than Arrowhead Stadium.

“I was kind of pissed about it, man,” he stated. “Obviously, I got so many friends [in Kansas City], I got family there — one of my sons is there, so — just the energy, man, feeling that energy in Arrowhead would have been next level.”

Hill did acknowledge that Miami and KC should serve as great ambassadors for the NFL in Germany, adding that “it’s going to be a good game.” He ended his presser by noting that “going back to Arrowhead would have been sensational.”