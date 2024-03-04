Chiefs Have ‘Shown a Lot of Interest’ in 6-Foot-4 Receiving Threat: Insider

The Kansas City Chiefs were connected to another Texas Longhorns playmaker on March 2 — except this time, it was a tight end rather than a wide receiver.

Veteran NFL insider Tony Pauline reported the following on draft rising TE Ja’Tavion Sanders during an article with Sportskeeda: “So who could select Sanders as the first round closes out? I’m told three teams have shown a lot of interest in him, including the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.”

“Sanders timed the 40 just under 4.7 seconds during Combine testing Friday, though he plays much faster,” the reporter noted, calling him a “terrific prospect who could slide into the late part of Round 1.”

Pauline pointed out that a Sanders selection by KC would be “insurance” for Travis Kelce — who some believe could retire within the next year or two. The Longhorn would be another potential successor, alongside 2021 fifth rounder Noah Gray.

The Niners find themselves in a similar situation with George Kittle, per Pauline, and the Dolphins have been missing a playmaker at tight end under the tenure of current head coach Mike McDaniel.

Ja’Tavion Sanders Described as ‘Dynamic’ & ‘Versatile’ Receiving Threat, Compared to Ravens’ Isaiah Likely

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez scouted Sanders as a “versatile receiving threat at the tight end position with the ability to make big plays in the vertical passing game.” Later, he added that the Texas prospect should be considered a “dynamic” pass-catcher and “plus-level athlete.”

Sanchez also highlighted Sanders’ ability to catch the ball “in traffic,” as well as his “smooth” route-running and his “tackle-breaking ability.”

Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen seemed to agree for the most part, relaying that the 6-foot-4 Sanders has explosive acceleration and “excellent ball skills and concentration.”

As for early flaws in his game, both scouts were concerned about Sanders’ run blocking and his traditional in-line ability. The Bleacher Report analyst also had a couple of additional negatives in his write-up.

“Sanders projects as a high-end role player or niche starter in the NFL,” Klassen concluded. “His lack of size, strength and blocking ability make it difficult to envision him earning a full-time starting role for now. However, there will be a role for someone with Sanders’ speed and ball skills. He would be best in a role similar to Evan Engram or Isaiah Likely.”

The Baltimore Ravens youngster, Likely, was named as his official pro comparison.

How Many More Years Should the Chiefs Expect out of Travis Kelce?

Sanders is not quite Kelce, but who is? When all is said and done, the Chiefs superstar should go down as the best NFL tight end of all-time — an honor some are prepared to award him already.

Although Kelce seemed no closer to retirement ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, rumors are still swirling about year after year. When might the legendary tight end realistically call it quits, however?

Kelce is up for a new contract at the end of the 2025 campaign, which would give him two more seasons in the league. Of course, a more accurate timeline might be based on yardage rather than written agreements.

Kelce is currently a little less than 4,000 receiving yards short of Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the all-time record at tight end. At his recent pace the past three campaigns (average of 1,149 receiving yards per season), a pursuit of this record would mean four more years before Kelce retires.

For a new draft pick coming in, that’s an entire rookie contract.