Chiefs Looking Into ‘Potential First Round’ Talent: Report

You know it’s officially NFL Draft season when you start to see news of top-30 prospect visits.

The Kansas City Chiefs have already started up that process here in late March, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, as South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith is reportedly taking a trip to KC.

Potential first round CB Cam Smith of South Carolina kicks off a busy next few weeks starting with a trip to the defending Super Bowl champion #Chiefs today, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2023

Scouting CB Cam Smith for Chiefs Kingdom

USA Today Chiefs Wire reporter Charles Goldman described Smith as “a standout at the cornerback position” during the 2023 NFL Combine. He added that the former Gamecocks defender is a “long, physical, outside cornerback who is regarded as one of the top players in a strong cornerback draft class.”

Arrowhead Pride film analyst Ron Kopp Jr. also shared some of his tape with fans after the news, voicing: “At 6′ [measured at 6’1″] and 180 pounds, Smith is a cover CB. Has smooth feet that combine [with] good anticipation of route breaks to blanket receivers running in or back to the QB.”

If you’re looking for a pro comparison, NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein pegged him as a new age A.J. Bouye — who was briefly known as a top-tier CB for the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars before injuries and inconsistent play later on.

Zierlein explained: “Long outside cornerback with instinctive eyes and the ball skills to consistently close on throws when in position. Smith lacks fluidity and acceleration to consistently press and run with speedy downfield targets. Also, he gives ground in his lateral transitions. However, he’s highly anticipatory with the vision and route recognition to shine from coverages allowing him to play with his eyes and feet forward. While his timing/length can be formidable weapons on contested catches, he often fails to move his feet quickly enough in transitions and ends up grabbing receivers, leading to penalties.”

He concluded that “Smith appears to be better suited for zone coverages and off-man but if he can trust his technique, he might become more scheme-diverse and develop into a CB2.”

Having said that, Goldman noted that he was most impressed with “how easily [Smith] can turn and burn.” Adding: “He gets his hips flipped as well as any cornerback I’ve seen in this class and doesn’t lose much speed at all with his footwork” — so a slight difference of opinion there from the two analysts.

Smith logged 32 appearances over his four-year tenure at South Carolina, accumulating six interceptions and 18 pass defenses with 91 total tackles (3.5 for a loss) and one forced fumble.

Chiefs CB Room & Importance of Top-30 Visits

They’re called top-30 visits because each NFL franchise gets 30 of them to choose how they please. Sometimes they could be smokescreens that shield the team’s intentions, other times they’re targets that end up winning the organization over in person. For example, cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams came to Kansas City on top-30 visits last year.

The Chiefs also brought in New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II and SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice for top-30 visits within the past week or so.

To put it simply, they’re best served as an in-depth look for both player and management — as prospects tour team facilities and chat with coaches and staff members. Sometimes, they even break down film and talk a little football to see if the NFL IQ matches the athleticism.

After hitting the cornerback position hard in the draft in 2023, Goldman doubted that the Chiefs would spend another first-round selection on Smith this April — but he also couldn’t blame KC for checking in on a prospect he really likes at that No. 31 range.

As it stands; Trent McDuffie, L’Jarius Sneed, Watson, Williams, Dicaprio Bootle and safety hybrid Nazeeh Johnson make up the Kansas City CB room. Four of those six are entering year two in the NFL, and Bootle isn’t much older at age 25.

The outlier is Sneed, who’s heading into a contract year in 2023.