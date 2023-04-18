Chiefs Predicted to Land 6-Foot-5 Trench ‘Bully’

The Kansas City Chiefs were mocked another defensive lineman at pick No. 31 in The Athletic’s first official seven-round draft prediction, courtesy of scouting expert Dane Brugler.

Enter menacing 6-foot-5 edge rusher Keion White, out of Georgia Tech, a prospect Brugler believes will be “near the top” of KC’s list on draft night. He also noted that it would “make for good TV” after White announced that he’s attending the live event in Kansas City — although that’s not why he mocked him to the Chiefs first round.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein described White as a player that’s “able to bully tackles with his downhill power rush,” comparing him to New York Jets starting DE John Franklin-Myers because of his versatility and strength on both the edge and the interior.

“Athletic big man offering scheme versatility and projectable upside,” Zierlein scouted. “White has good short-area quickness as well as speed in space. He lacks consistent early phase technique to control the rep, but his recovery talent, hustle and athletic traits put him in position to get in on the action.”

Overall, Zierlein concluded that White is “still in the developmental phase, but his physical/athletic profile gives him a chance to become a plus starter as a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive end.”

Chiefs Analyst Says Keion White Seems ‘a Bit Like a Reach’ in Round 1

Not everyone loved this prediction from Brugler. USA Today Chiefs Wire media member Charles Goldman had this to say:

“With the depth of talent in this edge rusher class, this feels a bit like a reach for Kansas City. By Brugler’s own draft guide, it’s a reach. White is the ninth-ranked edge rusher in the class and only six players at the position are selected prior to him. I’m not as down on the 24-year-old edge rusher as others may be as I feel like there is a good chunk of his skill set (get-off, power, length) that will translate to the NFL.”

Per his comment on Brugler’s ranking, The Draft Network’s Damian Parson also graded White at a “second-round value,” although some general managers believe this draft class has very few first-round talents in terms of grading.

Parson wrote: “White brings an outstanding combination of physical size and athleticism. White is scheme versatile too—you can move him all over the defensive front line. As far as run defense is concerned, I believe you will get the best out of White by placing him on the edges—outside shade of offensive tackles and versus tight ends. He is still a work in progress from a technical standpoint. I can envision White being a developmental, yet, toolsy pass-rush prospect with a high ceiling.”

In terms of upside, White certainly has the size and talent to become a solid NFL asset for KC, but his rawness as a pass rusher from a technical standpoint appears to be the major negative against the Georgia Tech product in round one. This should be an interesting prospect to monitor on draft night, especially if he’ll be in attendance.

Dane Brugler Sends Chiefs WR Tyler Scott in Round 2

During the same seven-round mock, Brugler sent Patrick Mahomes II and the Chiefs another weapon in the passing game — Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott.

“With the Chiefs expected to add wide receiver help at some point in the first three rounds, Scott is a name to keep on the radar,” he reasoned. “A true three-level threat, he will be drafted somewhere in the 50-100 range and look like a steal three years from now.”

After Scott, Brugler predicted the following selections: