Chiefs Called Team Fit for One of ‘Best-Kept Secrets’ in NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in the past five years because they find value where other teams don’t — whether that’s in free agency or the later rounds of the NFL draft.

The latter will kick off two nights from now on April 25, and you can bet that the Chiefs have their eye on several potential sleeper prospects in 2024.

Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine took a stab at determining the eight “best-kept secrets” of this year’s draft class on April 23, and he listed one of those eight as a team fit with the Chiefs. That player is Toronto Argonauts cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers — and yes, that’s supposed to say Toronto Argonauts.

Potential Chiefs Draft Target Qwan’tez Stiggers Has Unique NFL Journey

Ballentine discussed why Stiggers has some sleeper potential in his article, and most of the reasoning stems from his unique journey to the NFL.

“One of the most fun aspects of the NFL draft are the stories that come with some of the prospects,” Ballentine began. “If there’s someone in this draft who already deserves their own 30 for 30-style documentary, it’s Toronto Argonauts corner Qwan’tez Stiggers.”

“Stiggers dropped out of college after the death of his father,” the Bleacher Report writer explained. “He wound up playing in the Fan Controlled Football League, an indoor 7-on-7 football league, before playing his way into an opportunity with the Canadian Football League.”

From there, Stiggers earned the CFL’s “Most Outstanding Rookie award” with five interceptions over 16 games.

“Stiggers wasn’t invited to the combine, but his Pro Day numbers suggest that he should have been,” Ballentine voiced. “He registered a 9.31 relative athletic score that included a 4.45 40-yard dash at 5’11” and 204 pounds.”

The analyst added that “it’s not surprising that Stiggers has gone under the radar. But his backstory shouldn’t overshadow the fact that he has NFL measurables and solid production in another professional league.”

He still needs to be coached and developed, like any longshot. Ballentine noted that he’ll have to improve “technique and footwork” if he wants to stick at the NFL level but cited his “clear dedication” as a major selling point for any team looking at the tenacious defensive back.

Ballentine suggested the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets as possible landing spots, along with Kansas City.

How High Should the Chiefs Prioritize Cornerback in 2024?

One of the most interesting positions in the draft for the Chiefs is cornerback. After trading star DB L’Jarius Sneed, some might say KC has a big need at the position.

However, the Chiefs have turned into a cornerback factory under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and DBs coach Dave Merritt, and it’s possible Kansas City will get along just fine with the players they have.

The question the Chiefs have to determine is — can a rotation of Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Nazeeh Johnson, Nic Jones and Ekow Boye-Doe account for Sneed’s departure? Can someone step up and fill those shoes?

Or does general manager Brett Veach have to spend a premium draft pick on a new CB that can step right in. The Stiggers plan would likely only occur if KC truly believes in what they have.

In that scenario, you might bring in another late-round flyer or UDFA. In one where you don’t trust what you have, you end up selecting a cornerback in round one or round two.

Either way, the draft should reveal how much faith the Chiefs have in recent picks like Williams, Watson, Johnson and Jones. Trent McDuffie is the only lock to start for this unit heading into 2024.