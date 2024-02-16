Proposed Chiefs-Packers Trade Lands KC ‘Top-Tier’ WR Prospect

The Kansas City Chiefs have the opportunity to totally remake their wide receiver room this spring with several pass-catchers that are either cut candidates or free agents.

If general manager Brett Veach moves on from someone like Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Kadarius Toney, however, he must replace them. Free agency is always one potential avenue to do so, but targeting a premium talent in the draft could be more beneficial long-term — especially if KC trades up in round one.

We’ve seen Veach move up for positions of need in the past (CB Trent McDuffie, WR Rashee Rice, OT Wanya Morris) and NFL Network draft analyst Chad Reuter believes the GM might jump up once again in 2024. On February 12, Reuter outlined a mock draft trade proposal with the Green Bay Packers in round one:

Chiefs get pick No. 25 (1st).

pick No. 25 (1st). Packers get pick No. 32 (1st), plus 2024 3rd & 2024 5th.

Going one step further, Reuter had Kansas City using the top-25 selection on Florida State wideout Keon Coleman.

“Selecting receiver Rashee Rice last year in the second round was a nice start, but the Chiefs’ inconsistency at the [WR] position could force them to trade up for another top-tier talent,” he wrote, regarding Coleman.

On the Green Bay side of the deal, Reuter noted that “the Packers traded down last year so the [Detroit] Lions could take Brian Branch (smartly parlaying the pick into receivers Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks and defensive lineman Karl Brooks after multiple deals).” Adding: “Now they get their versatile defensive back [CB Cooper DeJean] with coverage ability, strength against the run and ball skills to create turnovers.”

Potential Chiefs Draft Target Keon Coleman Boasts ‘Outstanding Size & Strength’ at WR

Turning to the experts for scouting on Coleman, The Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman described the Seminole as a “rare physical talent at the position boasting outstanding size and strength but also showcasing the movement skills of a smaller receiver.”

The scouting analyst added that “[Coleman] projects as an immediate WR1 at the next level.”

Much of that WR1 talk stems from his physicality and “elite ball skills” according to Bleacher Report draft expert Derrik Klassen.

“At 6’4″ and 215 pounds, [Coleman] always has his way with defensive backs,” Klassen noted, highlighting his “ideal build” and “very good YAC [yards after catch] ability” as well.

At his core, Coleman is a bigger perimeter and red zone threat that’s accumulated 18 receiving touchdowns over his past 24 games split between Florida State and Michigan State. He’s not considered an explosive deep threat like LSU’s Malik Nabers, but he is a “throwback X receiver” with the play strength to compete against NFL defenders, per Klassen.

Both scouts were most concerned by Coleman’s lack of “top-end speed” and overall efficiency as a route-runner.