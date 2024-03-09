Chiefs Pushed to Swipe Bills Second-Round Talent in Free Agency

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has often found value in free agency since taking over in 2017.

With a nod toward that strength, Arrowhead Pride analyst Caleb James highlighted three potential Chiefs free agent targets that could end up signing a one-year, “prove-it” contract in 2024. And one suggestion would take from the AFC rival Buffalo Bills.

“The Buffalo Bills have purged their roster so far this offseason to comply with the NFL salary cap,” James outlined. “While they made a slew of notable cuts, it is also likely that they will have several players leave in free agency. A.J. Epenesa is one of the players who fall into this category.”

“As a long athletic pass rusher, Epenesa is oozing potential,” the Chiefs writer stated enticingly, “but due to his lack of overall production as a player, teams may not be willing to offer him what he thinks he is worth.”

Said production includes 15.5 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss over four relatively healthy campaigns in Buffalo (58 total appearances). If the former second-round selection does indeed leave in free agency, he closed out his Bills tenure with his best season so far (6.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, eight pass defenses and a touchdown).

A.J. Epenesa Could Start for Chiefs While Charles Omenihu Recovers From Injury

James continued on in his article, explaining the fit for both Epenesa and Kansas City.

“Instead of taking a mid-tier deal with a middling team, the Chiefs would make sense for Epenesa to take a prove-it contract. The Chiefs need help at the defensive end position, and if they could sign Epenesa, he would likely play most of the reps as a starter early in the season,” he reasoned.

Considering Charles Omenihu could begin the year on an injured list — recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the AFC Championship game — there’s certainly some forward-thinking behind this theoretical signing.

James concluded that “at only 25 years old, a chance to work with Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen would also provide him with a chance to better his game and work toward a double-digit sack season, which could lead to him getting a large deal in 2023.”

He likened the move to recent one-year additions like linebacker Drue Tranquill and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Chiefs Pass Rusher Charles Omenihu Posts Promising Injury Update on Social Media

Speaking of Omenihu, the key impact defender shared an encouraging injury update with followers on March 8, captioned: “….”

In the wordless photo, Omenihu was seen riding a stationary exercise bicycle with the training staff. He also wore a long compression sleeve on his right leg.

Omenihu has been very vocal this offseason. First, he sent a strong message to those that doubt him and his recovery timeline on February 23.

“Love seeing other people trying to gage when I’m going to come back from something. Or what type of player I am,” Omenihu voiced on February 23. “I would think after this year people would stop second guessing me but guess not. I keep all receipts though.”

Later, on February 26, the defensive lineman sounded off on his salary.

“The biggest way how I keep my chip on my shoulder now is I feel like I should be paid more,” Omenihu proclaimed during an interview with InsideTexas.com. “I feel like I should be in the discussions of, maybe not in the realm of the Myles Garrett or the Bosa brothers. Maybe not in that discussion, but the second-tier guys? The next tier? For sure I should be in that discussion.”

These comments were particularly bold considering some have suggested that Omenihu profiles as a cut candidate due to the injury and his high cap hit that is just under $11 million in 2024.