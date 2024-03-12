Chiefs ‘Remain’ in the Mix for Former 1,000-Yard WR: Report

As usual, the Kansas City Chiefs took a backseat during the initial free agency rush on March 11 — but that doesn’t mean general manager Brett Veach isn’t working behind the scenes.

The Chiefs tend to be very active during the second and third wave of free agency, targeting value signings once the different market have revealed themselves. That appears to be the plan again in 2024.

“The #Chiefs, among others, remain interested in free agent receiver Darnell Mooney,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on the evening of March 11. He added that Mooney “had a 1,000-yard season under Chiefs OC Matt Nagy from their days with the [Chicago] Bears.”

It’s not the first time that Kansas City has been connected to Mooney since parting ways with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on February 28. The Chicago Tribune’s Dan Wiederer relayed that “chatter” at the NFL combine predicted the Bears draft pick could join the Chiefs.

Wiederer also noted that “there’s a small buzz on the possibility of Mooney having a resurgent 2024 at a great value price.”

After two down-campaigns following his 1,000-yard season in 2021, Pro Football Focus projected a one-year, prove-it contract for Mooney this spring — worth $9 million. As positives, PFF noted his ability to “create separation on intermediate and deep routes consistently” and his potential as a “buy-low” talent.

The Bears pass-catcher was ranked as PFF’s sixth-best free agent wideout in this year’s class, headlining the second tier of options at No. 61 overall.

Chiefs Can Be Patient With NFL WR Market

After a majority of the top stars came off the board ahead of free agency — including Mike Evans and Michael Pittman Jr. — the wide receiver market has slowed down as other positions like offensive line and running back have taken center stage.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah offered a potential reason for this early turn of events on the evening of March 11, stating: “Not much happening in WR market. Draft is stacked at that position.”

There were a few headlines at wide receiver on day one. Tee Higgins requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter and Gabe Davis agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year, $39 million contract (Schefter again).

Aside from that, the entire position has been extremely quiet so far.