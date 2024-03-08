Chiefs Free Agent Sounds Off on Being ‘Underrated’

The Kansas City Chiefs re-upped on their one-year deal with linebacker Drue Tranquill on March 7 — but will they offer impending free agent Mike Edwards the same reward?

Like Tranquill, the veteran safety joined KC on a one-year contract in 2023. And like Tranquill again, Edwards exceeded expectations and ended up playing an integral role throughout the Chiefs’ most recent Super Bowl run.

Having said that, Kansas City cannot retain everyone and while Edwards only cost $3 million last spring, his price tag might be a tad bit higher this March.

“I’m tired of all this underrated bs,” the soon-to-be 28-year-old defensive back voiced on X ahead of free agency. Adding: “I been ‘underrated’ my whole football career. F that, I need more!”

While it’s unclear exactly who Edwards is directing this post at, it definitely appears as though he’s ready to be compensated for his value. Entering the league as a third-round selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, the safety has earned approximately $8.24 million on his career according to Over the Cap.

Not bad compared to the average American worker, but on the low side for a steady NFL contributor.

Chiefs Safety Mike Edwards Unlikely to Find Payday He Seeks in 2024

Unfortunately for Edwards — and just about every NFL safety — the position might be more oversaturated than ever in 2024. Quality defensive backs have been getting cut left and right ahead of free agency, and that will likely lead to a devaluation of the role this spring.

For a player like former Denver Broncos Pro Bowler Justin Simmons, the money will still be there. But for someone like Edwards, it might not be.

Perhaps, that realization is Edwards’ main source of frustration. In recent days, veteran safeties like Quandre Diggs and Tyrann Mathieu have taken to social media as well.

“This [expletive] crazy!” Diggs — who was a cap casualty himself — posted after Simmons was released by the Broncos. “No loyalty for anything or anybody in this league! Dude has been All Pro and Pro Bowler consistently and a staple of Denver!! What’s really going on with this exodus on safeties??”

Mathieu, a former Chiefs team leader and champion, seemed to agree.

“I want to go on a rant because my favorite safety got released,” he said, “but he’s a pro’s pro & one of the best in the game. He will land on his feet!”

Big names at the position like Jamal Adams, Kevin Byard, Eddie Jackson and Jordan Poyer have all been released from their contracts ahead of free agency.

Chiefs Will Likely Be Patient With Safety Market in 2024

Kansas City could use a third safety this spring — and an Edwards reunion might end up making the most sense — but the smart move is to let the market come to them. While Tranquill was more unique as a perfect scheme fit for the Chiefs at linebacker, Edwards is currently lost within an ocean of safeties.

Needless to say, this isn’t KC general manager Brett Veach’s first rodeo, and he won’t overpay a safety before getting a sense of the position’s overall value around the league.

Edwards most impressive trait as a player is his proven track record as a winner. The two-time Super Bowl champion is also a leader and a ballhawk, with eight career interceptions and three total touchdowns.

Edwards has shown durability throughout his five-year tenure in the league — another positive — appearing in 13 or more games in every season. He’s a versatile piece that can do a little bit of everything well, but he’s yet to hold a consistent starting job in back-to-back campaigns.