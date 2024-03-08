Ex-NFL GM Urges Chiefs to Pivot to Former $90 Million WR in Free Agency

Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs will not have the opportunity to sign a current superstar like Mike Evans, Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr. after franchise tags and extensions snatched the top free agent wide receiver targets off the market.

However, KC could still pivot to a former NFL superstar with playoff experience. “OBJ to KC? Seriously?” Ex-NFL general manager Randy Mueller teased on social media on March 8. Adding: “I’d love it- it’s a win win. Would be a top 5 fit [in my opinion].”

Similarly, FanSided writer Joel Wagler named the former five-time 1,000-yard pass-catcher and Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion as a “productive WR free agent [that] Kansas City could afford” on March 7.

“Beckham made $15 million last year with the [Baltimore] Ravens, but Spotrac thinks he can be had for around ,” Wagler reasoned. A small price to pay for a former $90 million playmaker in his prime — especially if it’s on an incentive-laden contract that carries a lower cap hit.

“One key stat that leans in Beckham’s favor is he averaged over 16 yards per reception with Baltimore, which has to be appealing to the Chiefs,” the FanSided analyst continued, voicing: “There is still a lot of talent left, despite his age and injury history.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Appears Likely to Hit the Open Market After Ravens ‘Noncommittal’ on Return

It’s not the first time Beckham has been connected to the Chiefs as a free agency possibility. Part of the reason has been his availability and preference to play for a win-now franchise.

In 2023, Beckham was in the same boat, and he eventually signed with the Ravens. Now, it appears Baltimore could go another direction in 2024.

“Beckham, 31, will become a free agent if he doesn’t reach an extension with the Ravens by March 14, a day after the start of the new league year. But it’s unknown whether Baltimore will have a spot for Beckham based on what the team has said and done this offseason,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported on March 4.

“At the NFL combine, coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta were noncommittal when talking about the future of the three-time Pro Bowl player in Baltimore,” Hensley went on, quoting the Ravens GM.

“I love Odell,” DeCosta said at the combine. “He’s become a great friend of mine and a friend to the Ravens, and I think we’ll just kind of assess and see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”

Having said that, Baltimore has already re-signed Nelson Agholor at the position and publicly mentioned getting more opportunities for former first-round talent Rashod Bateman. With Zay Flowers emerging as a true WR1 as a rookie and two pass-catching tight ends on the roster in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, that doesn’t leave much room for Beckham to make an impact.

Meanwhile, in KC, a No. 2 WR role could be up for grabs behind Rashee Rice after the Marquez Valdez-Scantling cut.

As a positive for pursuing Beckham, Hensley noted that “Baltimore officials were impressed by his impact in the locker room and his positive influence on young wide receivers.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Stresses His ‘Tank’ Is Not Empty After Playoff Loss to Chiefs

The Chiefs eliminated Beckham and the Ravens during the AFC Championship game, denying them a Super Bowl appearance in February. After the defeat, the veteran wide receiver spoke on his future.

“To me, if there is anything I felt about myself — regardless of anybody’s opinion or anything like that — is that I know that I can still play football,” Beckham expressed, adding: “And I know that I still have [expletive] in the tank.”

Continuing: “As far as my future, [I’ll] just take a step back, breathe for a second, pick [my] chin up, just know that life goes on, and we’ll figure out what’s next after that.”

Beckham has turned into a bit of an NFL mercenary since leaving the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants before that, but he’s often talked about a desire to find a new long-term home in free agency. Due to his increasing age and injury history, however, he’s had to settle for short-term offers.

The Chiefs might sign up for a one-year flyer if the price is right, as Baltimore did the year prior. And assuming no longer offers are on the table, who better than to catch passes from than Patrick Mahomes? As the saying goes, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.