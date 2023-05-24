Chiefs Connected to WR Trade With ‘Tantalizing Potential’

The Kansas City Chiefs have appeared to go with the quantity over quality strategy at wide receiver in 2023 — and that’s not meant as an insult.

Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross and second-round rookie Rashee Rice are all younger pass-catchers with a ton of potential, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Richie James Jr. are proven role players with experience. Having said that, let’s not confuse any of these wideouts with Ja’Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Keenan Allen and Tee Higgins — who currently line up for the Chiefs’ biggest rivals in the AFC.

As usual, Kansas City chose to be more reliant on coaching, the tight end position in the passing game and MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes II compared to other NFL teams. So, if quantity is the strategy at WR, why not add another upside talent on the cheap for more competition?

During a May 22 article with Clutch Points, NFL writer Enzo Flojo had the perfect suggestion, proposing that the Chiefs trade for disgruntled New York Jets second-round selection Denzel Mims — who requested a trade last August.

Former 2-Time 1,000-Yard WR Denzel Mims Called ‘High-Reward Investment’ in Chiefs-Jets Trade

Rewind back to the 2020 draft year and Mims was a hot name around the league. Sure, he had some flaws in his game like most NFL prospects, but he also had two 1,000-yard campaigns on his resume at Baylor University in a highly competitive college football conference.

Now he enters the final season of his rookie deal in New York — buried on the Jets depth chart behind rising star Garrett Wilson, veteran Corey Davis and newcomers Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb.

“Denzel Mims is another intriguing wide receiver prospect known for his tantalizing potential,” Flojo began while detailing the trade idea, “albeit with some inconsistencies throughout his career.”

He went on: “Standing at an imposing size and possessing commendable speed, Mims has the physical attributes that the Chiefs’ offensive system can leverage. If he can harness his abilities consistently, Mims has the potential to become a formidable weapon for Mahomes.”

Flojo concluded that “while his current trade value might be lower due to his inconsistent performances, the Chiefs could potentially secure Mims at a favorable price, making him a high-reward investment with the opportunity for significant returns.”

In other words, think of Mims as another blank canvas for head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes to turn into a beautiful work of art.

Jets Urged to Trade Denzel Mims, Potential Asking Price for Chiefs

NFL analyst Jim Cerny — also of Clutch Points — urged the Jets to move on from Mims on May 21, in an effort to clear a roster spot for a younger talent at a crowded position. An impressive UDFA might make more sense for the Jets as a WR6, considering that player would be under contract and more likely to sign a long-term deal in the future.

“There’s a talented wide receiver in Denzel Mims,” Cerny wrote. “Perhaps, that player is even ready to finally burst out. But it’s not going to happen with the Jets.”

He explained why, listing Mims’ various issues within the organization since being drafted in 2020. “Trouble with the playbook. Dropped passes. No touchdowns in 30 NFL games. Doesn’t have the faith of the coaching staff. A trade request last season… doesn’t play special teams,” Cerny noted, getting to the potential return for New York.

“[Mims] has enough gifts that another team could be willing to give up a Day 3 pick for [him],” the analyst acknowledged. “[Although] he’s only caught 42 passes in three seasons, he’s averaged 16.1 yards per reception. His catch percentage is a poor 45.7 percent, but he’s a big target (6-foot-3, 207 pounds) who was a big-play receiver in college at Baylor. Plus, he’s an excellent blocker in the run game.”

Cerny ended his point by stating that “with Saleh confirming [Corey] Davis will remain with the Jets [in 2023], Mims can expect to be traded before Week 1.”

For the Chiefs, this trade would likely only cost a sixth- or seventh-round pick — if even (conditions could be involved) — and Mims’ final cap hit of his rookie contract is a slim $1.729 million this season (dead charge of $377K if he’s cut before Week 1).