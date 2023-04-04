Chiefs Proposed Trade Swaps 1st-Round Pick With Giants

A new trade proposal between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants could shake up round one of the NFL Draft.

NFL Network draft analyst Chad Reuter penned out the deal during an article highlighting potential draft trades that would “make sense” for both parties involved. Here was his proposal:

Chiefs get No. 25 overall (Round 1)

Giants get No. 31 overall (Round 1) & No. 95 overall (Round 3)

In other words, KC general manager Brett Veach would sacrifice a third-round selection to jump up six spots in the order. This would allow the Chiefs to target a premier talent at wide receiver or defensive line, which Reuter detailed after sharing his prediction.

Chad Reuter Believes Chiefs Should Use Giants Trade to Target Offensive ‘Difference-Maker’

Now, in theory, Veach could use this No. 25 overall pick on either side of the football. The most likely positions to spend it on would be wide receiver, edge rusher, and offensive or defensive tackle.

Reuter thinks the Chiefs should trade up for a new wideout that can help Patrick Mahomes II, however.

“The most difficult thing to do in sports is stay on top,” the veteran analyst reasoned. “The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs know the [Cincinnati] Bengals and [Buffalo] Bills will be knocking on their door, with another seven or eight teams keeping their eyes on the prize in the ultra competitive AFC.”

He continued: “GM Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid might feel another difference-maker on offense is needed to keep the train rolling. Even if they think Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney can take the spots of free-agent departures JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, an additional receiver could come in handy if injuries hit again this season.”

Reuter named two “likely” candidates at No. 25 overall that we’ve discussed before, Zay Flowers and Jalin Hyatt, adding that “at least one of the top wideouts should be available” at the Giants current spot in the order. Popular TCU prospect Quentin Johnston — who is set to visit KC facilities before the draft — could potentially be in the mix at this range of round one as well, depending on how the first night trends at the WR position.

Why the Giants Might Trade With the Chiefs in Round 1 of the NFL Draft

Reuter explained Big Blue’s part in this agreement too, citing that “the Giants moved down twice in the second round last year, accumulating fourth- and fifth-round selections to build roster depth.”

“GM Joe Schoen must have learned during his time as an assistant to [Brandon] Beane in Buffalo about the value of dropping a few spots in exchange for a top-100 selection,” he noted, concluding: “especially when the team can still find a center or corner prospect waiting to become the final pick of the first round.”

If a prospect Veach loves is on the board at No. 25 overall or somewhere similar, he won’t hesitate to make a move like this. We saw it last April with cornerback Trent McDuffie, and considering how many draft picks Kansas City has stocked up in 2023 (10 total), it makes sense to be aggressive in filling any and all holes with top-tier talent when the situation arises.

After all, the Chiefs have plenty of depth on their roster. What they need is two to three more studs that continue to remodel their new 2022 core — a group forged together in a title run.

If Veach can do that in 2023 after hitting big on depth last offseason, this team will be poised for another Super Bowl appearance either this year or next.