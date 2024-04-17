Chiefs Projected $72 Million LB Sends Strong Message on Future Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ defense did a lot of heavy lifting on the team’s journey to winning back-to-back Super Bowls. While the Chiefs retained several key players this offseason, numerous starters are entering a contract year.

Chiefs middle linebacker Nick Bolton has one year left on his rookie contract. Bolton, who’s worn the “green dot” since 2022, is one of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s most important players. If the Chiefs don’t offer him an extension, Bolton will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

SI’s Jordan Foote wrote, “If Bolton is paid, there’s reason to assume his deal could possibly rival someone ranging from Azeez Al-Shaair (three years, $34M) to Tremaine Edmunds (four years, $72M).”

Speaking to reporters on April 15, the Chiefs 2020 second-rounder addressed his future with the team and made it clear he’d like to stay put.

“I’ve been in the state of Missouri going on seven years now, so it definitely feels like home,” Bolton said. “The fans, the community, open arms since I got here as an 18-year-old. Staying here would be a blessing, it would be a dream come true if we can get that done in the foreseeable future.”

Bolton, however, is doing his best to concentrate on the present. “I’m just trying to put my best foot forward and help our defense pick up where we left off last year, not regress and try to get better than we were last year,” the Missouri alum said. “It starts two weeks from now.”

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton Struggled With Injuries Last Season



After a breakout year in 2022, Bolton regressed due to injuries. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 and missed three games. After dislocating his wrist against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, he missed another five matchups.

While Drue Tranquill filled in nicely, Spagnuolo was thrilled over Bolton’s return in December. “I tell you what he provides,” Spagnuolo told reporters. “He boosts me! I mean that. He’s an energy-giver. I know the guys feel that in the huddle… Everybody knows what he’s all about, what he brings, and how he communicates.”

In eight games last season, Bolton registered 60 total tackles, 3 passes defensed, and 1 interception. In four playoff games, he added 40 total tackles and 1 pass defensed.

Even though he’s entering a contract year, Bolton isn’t preparing for the 2024 season any differently. “I’m kind of just trying to focus in on myself a little bit,” the 24-year-old said.

“Just trying to make myself a better athlete [and] better football player. I’ve been blessed to have won the Super Bowl. I missed some games with my hand and my ankle. Just having [to be] a little bit more healthy this offseason than I was the last couple years, so I’m taking that to my advantage and trying to put my best foot forward. Just prehab, I’m trying to stay ahead of stuff.”

In Addition to Nick Bolton, the Chiefs Have Several Key Pending Free Agents in 2025

The Chiefs are free to extend Bolton now and have approximately $20.1 million in cap space after trading L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. However, they may want to see how Bolton bounces back in 2024 before giving him the bag. There’s also heavy competition for major extensions in 2025.

In addition to Bolton, center Creed Humphrey is entering a contract year, along with guard Trey Smith and tight end Noah Grey. Veteran safety Justin Reid will also become a free agent in 2025.

Right now, Bolton’s focus is on getting a third Super Bowl ring. While he will “definitely miss” Willie Gay Jr., who signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency, Bolton is pumped to have Tranquill back.

“Drue played phenomenal for us. He adds a different flavor to the defense,” Bolton said. “All the intangibles you need to be great in this league? He has them… Going forward, I’m excited for the projection in our linebacker room. We’ve got Leo [Chenal] as well — a lot of young guys in there.”