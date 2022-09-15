Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. Sends Strong Message to Chargers’ Pass Rushers

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, Kansas City’s offensive line will be in for quite the challenge.

The addition of Khalil Mack this offseason was felt in Week 1 for the Chargers, as Los Angeles’ defense accumulated 6 sacks in the win over the divisional-rival Las Vegas Raiders, with 3 of those sacks coming from Mack.

First game for Khalil Mack as a Charger: 3 sacks against his former team the #Raiders pic.twitter.com/cCHsubgpE6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2022

In Week 2, Mack, along with fellow elite pass rusher Joey Bosa, will take turns facing Brown, who didn’t have a stellar Week 1 performance. Against the Arizona Cardinals, Brown gave up 1 quarterback hit and 4 quarterback hurries, according to PFF. Yet, the mediocre performance isn’t stopping Brown from embracing even tougher competition in Week 2.

Brown: ‘I Look Forward to the Competition’