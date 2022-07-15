Chiefs Insider Reveals Orlando Brown Jr.’s Week 1 Plans: Report

Today is the big day for players that were franchise-tagged and although the deadline is technically at 3 p.m. CST (on July 15), NFL insiders around the league have informed that the Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. failed to come to an agreement on a long-term extension.

After Brown warned the franchise about starting the season with a “backup left tackle” in June, many fans grew nervous that the integral offensive lineman might hold out if the deal fell through. According to The Athletic’s KC beat reporter Nate Taylor, he does not intend to.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Huge Sigh of Relief for KC

Chiefs Kingdom needed some good news after the dramatic resolution of Brown’s 2022 contract saga, and Taylor provided it.

“Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. will play on the franchise tag this season after he and Kansas City were unable to come to an agreement on an extension, a source confirmed to The Athletic,” stated Taylor, noting that he had more details coming later today.

For now, it appears the left tackle will bet on himself, pocketing the fully guaranteed $16.662 million that he’s due from the tag while he attempts to prove that he’s worth every penny he hopes to earn in 2023.

His comments were most likely a bluff, although Brown has yet to come out and confirm Taylor’s report that he’ll be blocking for Patrick Mahomes II in Week 1.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Breaking Down Chiefs’ Offer vs. NFL Ranking

The Chiefs reportedly offered Brown a six-year deal that was “just over the average salary per year than what Trent Williams signed with the 49ers,” according to Taylor. That means an average of $23 million-plus per season.

Although, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo later detailed that the contract was frontloaded and the final year — worth “$40m+ salary” — was tacked on to “inflate the average annual value.” He added that the sixth year “would’ve never been meant to be paid.”

In short, Brown would’ve had a deal that effectively paid $18.2 million per year, which ranked eighth among offensive tackles. He was looking for a deal at the top of the market. Minus the dummy year on the back end of the deal, the #Chiefs didn’t offer that. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 15, 2022

Garafolo continued: “In short, Brown would’ve had a deal that effectively paid $18.2 million per year, which ranked eighth among offensive tackles. He was looking for a deal at the top of the market. Minus the dummy year on the back end of the deal, the Chiefs didn’t offer that.”

Reports made it clear that the extension fell through because of the “structure” and long-term “security” and that’s even more apparent now. Having said all that, does Brown deserve a contract that would reset the tackle market, or was the Chiefs’ offer fair?

ESPN shared their perfectly timed offensive tackle rankings this morning on July 15 and Brown didn’t even make the top 10. These NFL lists are created by surveying “more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players” — per insider Jeremy Fowler.

The current rank was as follows; the aforementioned Williams, Tristan Wirfs, David Bakhtiari, Rashawn Slater, Tyron Smith, Laremy Tunsil, Lane Johnson, Ronnie Stanley, Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead.

For what it’s worth, Brown was ESPN’s first honorable mention so it would be fair to call him No. 11 overall. Fowler detailed the nomination:

Brown made his first career Pro Bowl in his fourth NFL season, his first as a full-time left tackle after a trade from Baltimore to Kansas City. He ranked first in run block win rate (80.6%) among tackles with at least 600 snaps played. Evaluators are still torn on him, though. “Against average competition, he’ll dominate,” an NFL personnel director said. “Against good competition, he doesn’t look good. He’s big, not super athletic. Finds a way most weeks.” A quick passing game helps him, and asking him to play in space for extended periods can be an issue. His pass block win rate last season (87.1%) was outside the top 40 at the position. A high-ranking NFL exec said, “To me, he’s a right tackle. He’s a mauler, a little lazy in his play.”

A motivated Brown should get his opportunity to alter this narrative in 2022, assuming Taylor’s sources are correct.