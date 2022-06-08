‘Very Confident’ LT Orlando Brown Jr. Sends Strong Message to Chiefs

Now that Kansas City Chiefs starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has hired an agent, negotiations for a long-term deal between Brown and the Chiefs are expected to happen soon.

While there has been much debate as to how much Kansas City should be willing to pay Brown, Brown doesn’t seem worried about the two sides agreeing to a deal.

“Very confident. Very confident,” Brown told Mike Garafolo and Shaun O’Hara when asked his level of confidence in a long-term deal getting done with the Chiefs while on NFL Total Access. “Especially simply based off the things that have come into effect within our division, the type of defensive ends that have been brought in, the type of players and all of that type of stuff. It’s not the year to go into the season with a backup left tackle. So, I’m very confident that the Kansas City Chiefs will get that done.”

Based on his comments, Brown is very aware of the type of leverage he has heading into negotiations. If Kansas City doesn’t give Brown what he wants for a contract, then the Chiefs could potentially deal with a situation in which Brown holds out, a backup plays in his position, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ blindside is vulnerable to some of the best pass rushers in the NFL who now reside in the AFC West.

That’s not an ideal situation for a Kansas City offense that’s transitioning into the post-Tyreek Hill era. Mahomes needs as much time in the pocket as he can get this upcoming season while he continues to build chemistry with his new pass-catchers. But that’s not possible if the Chiefs don’t have Brown as the starting left tackle. So, this could lead to the Chiefs giving Brown more money than they want to, especially if Brown is willing to hold out.

Brown Hires Agent from Delta Sports Group

Contract extension talks between the Chiefs and starting left tackle Brown hadn’t started yet because Brown was seeking representation for those negotiations. But Brown now has what he was seeking.

Brown, who was franchise-tagged on March 7 by the Chiefs, has hired Michael Portner of Delta Sports Group as his agent, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media on June 2.

“At this point in my life, I realize that my career is bigger than my next football contract,” Brown wrote in a statement released by DSG and shared by Garafolo. “Michael [Portner] stood out to me because we relate to each other on a personal level. From an early age, we were both exposed to the negative effects of diabetes. His father is a nephrologist in the Mississippi Delta. My father died of diabetic ketoacidosis and my younger brother has diabetes. Our common view on these types of real-world issues will result in meaningful work in our communities. I am so excited for this next chapter of my life with Michael.”

Why Would Brown Choose Portner?

Brown will be Portner’s first-ever client. Garafolo further detailed Brown’s motivation for hiring Portner.

“Another factor in Brown signing with Portner, I’m told, is he wanted an agent who didn’t have prior relationships or friendships with any GMs. Portner will be negotiating his first NFL contract, and Brown looked at that as a positive,” Garafolo wrote.

Now that Brown has an agent, negotiations between Brown and the Chiefs will likely begin soon because the deadline to agree to an extension is July 15. If they cannot agree to an extension, the Chiefs and Brown can agree only to a one-year contract at a minimum of $17.4 million, according to NFL.com.