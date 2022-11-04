Chiefs O-Line Reacts to Disrespectful Comments by Titans’ Jeffery Simmons

When it comes to talking smack, the Kansas City Chiefs like to keep their responses out of the papers — or in other words, they do their talking on the field.

Earlier this morning on November 4, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons made some disrespectful comments about the Chiefs’ offensive line during a spot with SiriusXM NFL Radio’s “Movin’ The Chains.”

“I know especially that our front four, when we go out there… I watch tape. So I’m looking at the offensive linemen that we have to play against, and I’m very confident that we can go out there and dominate them,” Simmons told the show. “Like I said, they know us, we know them. I’m looking forward to the matchup up front. Whoever it may be. [Joe] Thuney or Trey Smith at the guard position. But I’m very confident in our defense going out there and having a great day.”

Chiefs’ Orlando Brown Jr. Responds to Jeffery Simmons’ Smack Talk

Later that afternoon, Chiefs media members caught up with a representative of the offensive line in the locker room — left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. They asked the blindside blocker if he’d heard the remarks, and Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney relayed what he had to say about them.

Brown was very aware of the quote, voicing in return: “It’s just an understanding that it’s football. And everybody’s got their own element, parts of their game that they need to motivate themselves and all those different things. As a unit, we take a lot of pride amongst ourselves in handling our job and doing what we need to do as a unit and as individuals. When people make comments like that, they’re heard, and we get it. Football is a competitive sport, but at the end of the day, we understand we’ve got to take care of business when the lights come on.”

Brown had a similar reaction after Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett bashed the Chiefs O-line ahead of Week 4. It ended up going pretty well for the Kansas City offense that time considering they dropped 41 points on the road.

We’ll see how Brown’s unit and the rest of the offense respond in Week 9.

Chiefs-Titans Injury Report, Kadarius Toney Expected to Play

The final injury report for Chiefs-Titans was released on Friday and KC only declared one absence — tight end Jody Fortson (quad/illness).

Here's the final injury report for the Chiefs and Titans. pic.twitter.com/4eIub8g5Ni — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 4, 2022

On the other side of the field, the Titans have several contributors with a status that is up in the air on Sunday night, including Simmons himself. Based on his comments, you’d expect the young D-tackle to play through his ankle injury despite a questionable tag and zero practices this week.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is also questionable after logging a limited practice on Friday while key edge rusher Bud Dupree did not practice today because of an illness. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong was the final questionable tag on the report after missing Friday’s practice with an ankle injury.

If Tannehill is unable to go, rookie third-rounder Malik Willis would make his second NFL start. He only threw for 55 yards off 10 attempts during the first, with one interception and zero touchdowns. Safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and fullback Tory Carter (neck) were officially declared “out” for Tennessee.

Newly acquired WR Kadarius Toney did not appear on the Chiefs’ injury report at all this week and head coach Andy Reid said today he is expected to play Sunday night against the Titans. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 4, 2022

In other news, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates noted that “newly acquired WR Kadarius Toney did not appear on the Chiefs’ injury report at all this week and head coach Andy Reid said today he is expected to play Sunday night against the Titans.”