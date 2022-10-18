Ex-NFL Punter Gives All-Time Rant on Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend [WATCH]

One of the top performers for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills was punter Tommy Townsend.

Townsend had 3 punts against the Bills and averaged 57.7 yards per punt, according to PFF. One of his best punts of the day came with under two minutes left in the first half when the Chiefs had a 7-3 lead. Townsend’s punt brought the ball from Kansas City’s 37-yard line and, paired with an illegal block in the back, pinned the ball at Buffalo’s 3-yard line.

#Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend is a weapon + an illegal block in the back pins the #Bills inside their own 5. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/BvDus5Xa2g — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 16, 2022

A more under-the-radar punt from Townsend that might have been even better came earlier in the second quarter. On the punt play, Townsend forced a 58-yard fair catch. A fair catch might not seem like a big play, but former NFL punter and host of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Pat McAfee, went on an electric rant regarding Townsend, detailing the insanity of his 58-yard fair catch and how good of a punter Townsend is.

You won’t find a better — or more expletive-rich — endorsement of Townsend than this one, which was given on Monday, October 17.

I love this clip from @PatMcAfeeShow on one of the best plays from Week 6 in the #NFL: @tommy_townsend's 58-yard fair catch vs. the #Bills. Pat explains how insane that punt was, and how good Townsend is.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/fOJxIt7eEs — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 18, 2022

NFL Cracks Down on Townsend After Week 6 Outing

Townsend’s punting in Week 6 was a weapon for Kansas City when it came to field advantage. It was so good that the NFL had a surprise for Townsend after the game.

Townsend shared on Twitter after the Chiefs-Bills game that the NFL issued him a random drug test.

“Love a random PED test. Classic,” Townsend wrote.

Love a random PED test. Classic. — Tommy Townsend (@tommy_townsend) October 17, 2022

McAfee showed Townsend some love at that point as well.

“They watched that 58 yard fair catch and immediately decided ‘PISS TEST THAT BOMB KICKING MACHINE’ It’s a compliment.. kind of. You’re awesome to watch brother,” McAfee wrote in response to Townsend’s tweet.

Townsend responded to McAfee, writing, “Hahaha thanks brotha tryna be like you.”

Hahaha thanks brotha tryna be like you🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tommy Townsend (@tommy_townsend) October 17, 2022

Other Twitter users also reacted to Townsend’s random drug test.

“They don’t test for our snacks, Tommy. We’re all legal. Let us know if you want a care package sent your way!” Guy’s Snacks wrote.

They don’t test for our snacks, Tommy. We’re all legal. Let us know if you want a care package sent your way! — Guy’s Snacks (@GuysSnacks) October 17, 2022

“The real Punt God was on the field in a Bills game today and he gets popped with a random PED test,” another user wrote.

The real Punt God was on the field in a Bills game today and he gets popped with a random PED test 😂 https://t.co/mfBNtiDi7K — Keas (@YaBoiKeas) October 17, 2022

“Sorry Tommy. Guess the NFL just can’t accept that you’re naturally THAT GOOD,” another user wrote.

Sorry Tommy. Guess the NFL just can't accept that you're naturally THAT GOOD ❤️💛🏈🥾💣 https://t.co/lw5wViF9Vh — Holly Winchell (@ChiefDrKitty) October 17, 2022

Chiefs Lose to Bills in Bid for No. 1 Seed in AFC

In a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round matchup, Kansas City lost to Buffalo 24-20 in Week 6 of the NFL regular season.

On offense, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 25-of-40 pass attempts for 338 yards, 2 touchdowns, and also threw 2 interceptions. Mahomes’ second interception came on the Chiefs’ final offensive drive of the game when the Chiefs were attempting a comeback.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws an interception on 1st & 10 with 51 seconds left in the game. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/vYiBBze5Pf — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 16, 2022

One of the top offensive performers for Kansas City was wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught 5 passes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown, which included catches of 41 and 42 yards. Smith-Schuster’s Week 6 yardage total marked his highest in a Chiefs uniform.

QB Patrick Mahomes completes a pass to WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who sheds the tacklers and takes it 42 yards for the touchdown. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 7#Bills – 3#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/3ymLDpeIVe — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 16, 2022

As for the Chiefs’ defense — the unit struggled overall against the Bills. Kansas City gave up 443 yards of total offense to Buffalo. The defense sacked quarterback Josh Allen only once, and the only turnover they had was a backward pass from Allen to receiver Isaiah McKenzie that bounced toward Chiefs defenders.

#Bills QB Josh Allen tosses a backwards pass to WR Isaiah McKenzie, who drops the ball & it's recovered by the #Chiefs. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/qe5EWtkXXD — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 16, 2022

With a loss in Week 6, the Chiefs are now 4-2 on the season and still remain atop the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2), Denver Broncos (2-3), and Las Vegas Raiders (1-4).

Next up for Kansas City is a Week 7 matchup on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is on Sunday, October 23 at 3:25 p.m. CST.