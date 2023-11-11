Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Organize $615,000 Endeavor During Bye Week

Some players spend their bye week at the beach, Patrick Mahomes II spends his raising money for charity with the help of his wife, Brittany.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback made news in Week 10, hosting his fourth annual “15 And The Mahomies Foundation Gala” on November 9, and it appeared to be a huge success.

The 4th Annual 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala – an incredible night of community, celebration and giving. @PatrickMahomes & @BrittanyLynne awarded $615,000 in grants to 19 different charitable organizations! pic.twitter.com/3xVM2cuZQx — @15andmahomies (@15andMahomies) November 10, 2023

The foundation’s X (formerly Twitter) account noted “an incredible night of community, celebration and giving” the following day. Adding that Patrick and Brittany Mahomes “awarded $615,000 in grants to 19 different charitable organizations.”

The post included video snippets from the event, featuring a parting message from Patrick Mahomes himself.

“I want to keep this thing going,” he said. “I want the 15 And The Mahomies Foundation to continue to grow nationwide, worldwide, whatever it is — and it takes people like y’all. And so, thank y’all for being here and let’s keep it going. Let’s make it bigger and bigger and see where we can go. Thank y’all.”

The video post already has 1.1K likes and counting in under 24 hours as Chiefs Kingdom spreads the good news.

Patrick Mahomes Receives 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Founder’s Award at Foundation Gala

Amid the charitable endeavor, Patrick Mahomes was also honored by the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Their organization’s X account shared the accompanying news on November 10.

Congratulations to @PatrickMahomes on receiving the the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Founders Award. "Patrick's support of the @HBCULegacyBowl has opened the door of opportunity for HBCU students throughout the nation." – Doug Williams pic.twitter.com/i1xmkwN4yj — BlackCollegeFootball (@BCFHOF) November 10, 2023

“Congratulations to @PatrickMahomes on receiving the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Founder’s Award,” the post read.

It also included a quote from former Super Bowl champion quarterback Doug Williams.

“Patrick’s support of the @HBCULegacyBowl has opened the door of opportunity for HBCU students throughout the nation,” Williams stated.

According to the Black College Football Hall of Fame’s website, the Founder’s Award “was established to recognize individuals who have provided long standing support and a commitment to preserving the legacy and vision of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.”

Previous recipients include former NFL athlete turned analyst Charles Davis, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche and Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank, among others.

About Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Foundation

In case you’re unfamiliar with the 15 And The Mahomies Foundation, here’s what they do for communities in Kansas City, Texas and more.

According to their mission statement: “15 and the Mahomies is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.”

Their current ongoing programs include “Read for 15,” “Volunteer for 15,” and “15 for 15.”

Read for 15 is a “program to encourage children to develop a love for reading. Children and their parents can take the Read For 15 pledge for a chance to win cool prizes throughout the 15 week program.”

Volunteer for 15 is “a partnership between 15 and The Mahomies and The Youth Volunteer Corps to encourage youth ages 11-18 to make a pledge to volunteer 15 hours [during] summer. Youth Volunteer Corps will coordinate the program, and registration is now open on their website at YVC.org.”

Finally, 15 for 15 is “the Foundation’s signature program.” It supports “15 youth charitable initiatives that focus on academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs and more.”

15 And The Mahomies is also partnered with a long list of charities and non-profit organizations.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes established this foundation in 2019, which marked the first year of their charitable gala.