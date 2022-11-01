Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Share Halloween Photos of Sterling [LOOK]

Halloween came on a Monday night in 2022 and the Kansas City Chiefs were just closing the door on their lone bye weekend of the season.

It made for a nice family holiday weekend this year and superstar QB Patrick Mahomes was among those taking part in the festivities. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, even shared photos from the pleasant evening around the neighborhood.

The Mahomes family rocked a unique costume theme that Brittany referred to as “the Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster.⭐️✨”

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Share Halloween Videos

Their daughter, Sterling Skye, was of course the adorable star of the night — both figuratively and literally. She wore silver and gold pants that were split down the middle with a bell bottom look around her shoes.

The finishing touches were a giant golden star on top of a black shirt, along with a Halloween candy basket that read: “Boo.”

Brittany was the moon, on the other hand, with a large replica of the orbiting dwarf planet that was covering her baby bump. She paired that with a black and silver theme throughout the rest of her outfit.

Finally, there was Patrick, and I can’t lie in noting that Chiefs Kingdom’s favorite celebrity dad looked just like the sun from the Raisin Bran boxes. He wore all black besides bright yellow shoes and gold-tinted Oakleys to match the enormous sun that he donned on his person.

Starcade Media tweeted out video of Sterling and Patrick taking to the streets to divide and conquer. The original clips came from the Instagram story of Brittany Mahomes.

The two Halloween posts from the Mahomes family on Twitter and Instagram have already accumulated over 358,000 combined likes from fans.