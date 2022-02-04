Patrick Mahomes Gets Shut Down by Fan’s Baby at Pro Bowl [WATCH]

It’s been a tough week for Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

First, his team falls short in the AFC championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, babies no longer want his autograph at the Pro Bowl. Something is very off.

This baby did not want Patrick's signature 😂 pic.twitter.com/OD00P4CIul — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 4, 2022

Chiefs Twitter jokingly posted the viral video as a baby denies the former NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion quarterback. The caption read: “This baby did not want Patrick’s signature.”

Fans Have Some Fun With Mahomes

As you can imagine, the Twitter responses had some fun with this one as NFL fans took their best shot at the Chiefs and Mahomes.

“He wanted a real winner like Joe Burrow,” wrote one fan before a KC supporter fired back: “Joe Burrow is a flash in the pan. That baby will be back, they always come back.”

Another piled on: “Saw a fraud and didn’t wanna sign.”

Some Chiefs fans then fired back with some solid points of their own. One voiced: “The baby, like me, is very angry about Patrick Mahomes being at the pro bowl right now.”

“Bros gonna regret this when [he] grows up,” another commented.

Finally, a KC supporter joked: “Is that one of those fabled Raider Babies I have heard about out in the wild???”

Chiefs Take Vegas

Don’t worry Pat, Chiefs Kingdom still loves you even if that baby wanted nothing to do with you. KC’s favorite trio was able to enjoy a bittersweet day in Las Vegas as the NFL hosted its Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on January 3.

These @Chiefs superstars are enjoying the Pro Bowl 😎 pic.twitter.com/Qxjq4pVbeq — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 3, 2022

Although Mahomes sat out of the quarterback events like “precision passing” and “thread the needle,” Tyreek Hill was involved in two events. The wide receiver took the field for the “best catch” event and the “fastest man” race.

Unfortunately, Hill didn’t win either of his challenges finishing third place in the NFL’s version of the slam dunk competition and dead last in the sprint. He attempted his best David Tyree impersonation for catch one and an alley-oop dunk-catch for number two — but both had minor hiccups.

Tyreek Hill in the David Tyree jersey 😂 @cheetah 📺: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN pic.twitter.com/94qAcunSCE — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2022

The Chiefs WR didn’t quite catch the ball on the helmet in round one and his missed dunk went off his son’s arm in round two despite catching the pass.

After that narrow defeat, the Cheetah definitely took a willing back seat in the fastest man race in what looked like a 30% effort from Hill. In hindsight, fans probably appreciated this performance because nobody wants a pulled muscle at the Pro Bowl.

Tyreek Hill finished in last place in the fastest man competition 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/4ChrVhRNYr — PFF (@PFF) February 4, 2022

Linebacker Micah Parsons was crowned the winner over Nick Chubb and teammate Trevon Diggs as Hill finished in a very casual fourth place.

Chiefs Kingdom isn’t used to seeing their best and brightest at the Pro Bowl. After all, it’s been two years since they were eligible to make the trip. Hopefully this fun weekend also stings just a little bit for Mahomes and company, serving as a subtle reminder of the ultimate goal in 2022.