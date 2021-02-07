Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée, Travis Kelce’s GF Sound off on ‘Baby GOAT’ Talk

The highly anticipated Super Bowl LV matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has given way to an even larger storyline in the quarterback matchup between the 43-year-old Tom Brady — the “GOAT” — and 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes — the newly acclaimed “Baby GOAT.”

In honor of Super Bowl LV, Twitter is celebrating Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Tweet any of these hashtags for the Baby GOAT vs. Big GOAT emoji:#PatrickMahomes #Mahomes#TomBrady#Brady — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2021

GOAT, an acronym for “the greatest of all time,” is viewed as one of the highest compliments an athlete can receive.

However, not everyone is throwing their support behind the Mahomes movement ahead of the big game. Among the detractors are the significant others of two of the Chiefs’ biggest stars: Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole and Mahomes fiancée Brittany Matthews.

I’d like to go on record and say that I think it’s corny y’all calling a grown man a “baby” goat. And I hope you eat your words tomorrow. Thank you, that is all. 🙂 https://t.co/PjF2J46iXB — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) February 6, 2021

Couldnt agree MORE 🙄 https://t.co/Y6jSxmOGAx — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 6, 2021

Nicole wasn’t done clapping back either.

So than use old and young or old and new. THERE ARE OTHER OPTIONS INSTEAD OF BABY. Go debate ya mama. https://t.co/HBHeFytOI6 — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) February 6, 2021

😂😭 and y’all said I was being petty! https://t.co/Hojwx2aP9E — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) February 6, 2021

Mahomes, Kelce Turn Heads in Super Bowl Outfits

While the Buccaneers will be the first team to host a Super Bowl in their home stadium, the Chiefs benefited from a virtual media week that allowed them to remain in Kansas City since the AFC Championship game. Prior to boarding two team planes for Tampa on Saturday afternoon, Chiefs players flaunted their Super Bowl Sunday best.

Time to leave the snow behind. pic.twitter.com/2hcQtrKjfy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 6, 2021

While Kansas City was dealing with snow showers on Saturday, temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s with clear skies at Raymond James Stadium at kickoff. With a win, the Chiefs would become the first team since Brady’s 2003-04 New England Patriots to win consecutive Super Bowls.

