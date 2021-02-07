Patrick Mahomes’ Future Wife Brittany Matthews Making a Legacy in K.C.

Bookended by two Super Bowl appearances, Patrick Mahomes and longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews have had quite a year which has included an engagement, the news of the couple expecting their first child and a lucrative contract extension. The couple also became involved in pro sports ownership with the Kansas City Royals and an NWSL expansion franchise in Kansas City.

“I think the thing with me and Brittany is we want to invest in this community as much as they’ve invested into us,” Mahomes explained during Super Bowl 55’s Opening Night. “As far as me investing in the Royals and becoming a part-owner there, really that is one of the dreams I’ve always had with baseball. Her [Brittany] with the NWSL team and bringing them back to Kansas City, a place where women’s soccer is really, really emphasized and supported. It’s just the tip of the iceberg. We want to continue investing in this community to be the best community that it possibly can be.”

Matthews played college soccer at UT Tyler and had a brief pro stint in Iceland. When the news was announced in December 2020, Matthews described the NWSL players as “incredible women.”

“I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis,” Matthews noted, per USA Today. “We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can’t wait to huddle around this team.”

Matthews Is ‘So Dang Proud’ of Mahomes’ Second Straight Super Bowl Appearance

Aside from being a major Chiefs fan, Matthews also runs her own personal training business. After Mahomes and the Chiefs punched their ticket to another Super Bowl, Matthews took to Instagram to congratulate her favorite quarterback.

“Just so dang proud of you🥺👏🏼 #RUNITBACK,” Mahomes said on Instagram.

As the calendar turned to 2021, Matthews provided a recap of a monumental year for the couple.

“From Patrick winning a Super Bowl, to signing a new Contract, to a world pandemic & quarantining, to standing up for what we believe in & fighting racism, to buying a house, to many vacays with our friends, to making a BABY, getting engaged, to signing with some pretty amazing companies (@biosteelsports & @balanceathletica), to rebranding Brittany Lynne Fitness and launching my new merch & new workout guide, to showering my baby girl with my family & friends, & becoming an Owner of a NWSL team in KC, 2020 you were a good one to us🙌🏼🙏🏼❤️ #CHEERSto2021,” Matthews explained on Instagram.

Mahomes on Becoming a Father: ‘Do Whatever I Can to be the Best Dad I Possibly Can’



Prior to the Super Bowl, Mahomes was asked about what he is most looking forward to about becoming a father. The Chiefs quarterback admitted he might need a few pointers during the transition this offseason.

“It’s going to be special to have a baby girl and to be there and to be a part of it and do whatever I can to be the best dad I possibly can,” Mahomes explained. “Luckily enough, I have a great support system around me that can help teach me with the guys in this locker room, my parents, the community in Kansas City, to help teach me to be the best dad that I possibly can be.”

