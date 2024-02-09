Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Addresses People ‘Absolutely’ Hating Son Jackson

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 11. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ mother, Randi Martin, arrived in Las Vegas for the big game earlier this week. She brought along son, Jackson Mahomes, 23, and daughter Mia Randall, 13.

One day after attending the NFL Honors on February 8, Randi’s appearance on the “Got It From My Momma Podcast” premiered. In the exclusive interview, she opened up about Jackson’s assault allegations for the first time. She also spoke about the amount of public hate he receives.

TMZ broke the news in March 2023 that Jackson was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault battery. He was also charged with one count of misdemeanor battery. Jackson was released on a $100,000 bond.

“You find out really who people are when you go through those trials,” Randi said. “Even for my children, all of them, it brought us all closer together. We might have moments, we’re still a normal family, but it brought us together to support and to love and to stay away from a lot of media and hate.”

The Mahomes family is “moving past” the “fake allegations,” Randi added. “We were blessed that it all got dropped because the situation was for the wrong reasons.”

“As a mother, as I watch a TV station that loves one child, and then absolutely hates the other, it not only affects me, it affects both children and my daughter.” Focusing on the positive, Randi does like to “brag” about Jackson, since he’s her only child to graduate college. Mahomes left Texas Tech after his junior year to enter the NFL draft, where he became the Chiefs’ No. 10 overall pick in 2017.

3 Felony Charges Against Jackson Mahomes Were Dropped, 1 Misdemeanor Charge Remains

Last year, Jackson was accused of grabbing the neck of restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn and “forcibly” kissing her. A video of the alleged assault at the Kansas City locale went viral.

In January 2024, prosecutors dismissed three felony charges related to accusations against Jackson, the AP reported. “The court filing cited a lack of cooperation from the alleged victim.”

Jackson still faces the fourth charge, misdemeanor battery, for which he’s pleaded not guilty. Jackson’s attorney, Brandan Davies, said that his client “has done nothing wrong. We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed.”

On her podcast appearance, Randi said she reached out to another famous mother, Kris Jenner, for counsel on how to handle such adversity. Randi said her No. 1 piece of advice , “You need a lot of good attorneys.” While Randi dismissed the advice at first, she now understands.

Patrick Mahomes’ Father Was Arrested in Texas a Week Before the Super Bowl

On February 3, Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr. was arrested on suspicion of “driving while intoxicated, third or more.” He was released from county jail on a $10,000 bond the following day.

Per a police affidavit obtained by The Kansas City Star’s Billy Lukitsch, Mahomes Sr. had an open “tallboy” beer in his vehicle when he was pulled over for driving slower than other traffic. A Tyler police officer ran the car’s registration, which expired over a year ago. The elder Mahomes also admitted to drinking before getting in the vehicle.

The officer wrote in the affidavit, “Based on the totality of circumstances I believed Patrick was impaired to a perceptible degree while operating a motor vehicle in a public space.” The 53-year-old former Major League Baseball player is facing a felony charge. In addition to a $10,000 fine, penalties for a third DWI offense can include 2 to 10 years in prison and loss of a driver’s license for up to two years, per the Texas Department of Transportation.

Mahomes Sr., who separated from Randi in 2006, is still expected to attend the Super Bowl. In addition to Patrick and Jackson, he has two children from another relationship, Graham, and Zoe.