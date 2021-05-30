Patrick Mahomes Sets Historic Goal for Chiefs’ 2021 Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has revealed the ambitious goal he would like to accomplish when the team kicks off the 2021 season in the fall.

Taking time to speak with Bleacher Report’s Kayla Nicole in between practicing his golf swing for his charity tournament in Hawaii, the 2018 NFL MVP revealed he’d like the Chiefs to be the first team in NFL history to go 20-0.

“The only record that I have my eyes set on breaking, which will be new this year, is going 20-0,” No. 15 said. “It’s not really a record to be broken, I guess you would say. I think 19-0 is the record right now, so being able to go 20 and 0, to be the first one to do that would be awesome.”

Mahomes has a point. It’s not really a record to be broken, because the feat technically will be up for grabs for the first time in history this year. With the expanded regular season, Kansas City now has the chance to capture a perfect 17-0 season. Add in three postseason wins, including the Super Bowl, and the Chiefs make history.

It’s definitely an aggressive goal, but one thing about a Mahomes-led squad, they have a track record of proving doubters wrong.

Only One Team Has Gone Undefeated In the Super Bowl Era

It’s been a long time since an NFL team could say they successfully won every single game of the season, 49 years to be exact. The 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only team in the Super Bowl era to have gone an entire campaign without losing a game, finishing that year 17-0. Back then, there were only 14 games in the regular season.

Tom Brady’s New England Patriots famously went 16-0 in the 2007 regular season, but missed out on reaching ultimate perfection after losing to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

The best the Chiefs have gone on an “undefeated” run was a 9-0 win streak in 2013, Andy Reid’s first season as head coach. Last year, Kansas City finished the regular season 14-2, only losing to AFC West rivals the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes Joined by Teammates and Famous Friends in Hawaii

It’s been a weekend of both business and pleasure for Mahomes. Though he’s enjoying sunny Hawaii weather, he’s there for a good cause. His foundation, the 15 and Mahomies, are throwing their inaugural charity golf tournament.

Taking place at The Club at Hokuli’a, the Mahomes is joined by Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, newly-signed guard Kyle Long and celebrity Chiefs fan and actor Rob Riggle. Patrick Mahomes Sr, Mahomes’ father, is also along for the ride.

According to Bleacher Report, the money raised will go toward Mahomes’ foundation, which he started in 2017 to help enrich the lives of children in Kansas City and nationwide.

