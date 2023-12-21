Chiefs Teammates Show Off Patrick Mahomes’ Christmas Gift to O-Line

Christmas is just around the corner in Kansas City and that means quarterback gifts for the Chiefs offensive line courtesy of Patrick Mahomes II.

The golf theme continued in 2023 one year after Mahomes gifted custom-fitted golf clubs to the entire blocking unit. This time around, the O-line received custom golf carts to go along with the 2022 set of sticks.

Center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith both shared their appreciation on their Instagram stories (relayed for the public via Fox 4 KC’s Harold Kuntz on X).

Creed Humphrey and Donovan Smith showing their appreciation to Patrick Mahomes for gifting them Golf Carts for a Christmas present. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/iMrPtEtdUH — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 20, 2023

“Appreciate you! King,” Smith captioned with fire emojis, while Humphrey just sent three muscle emojis.

The red and black carts were each custom-made with the player’s name and number on the side, along with some pretty nice rims and a four-seat design. The gifts certainly caught the attention of teammates, including linebacker Willie Gay.

Looks like Patrick Mahomes got the entire Chiefs OL golf carts for Christmas! Willie Gay is a little jealous. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/u14dRl7aox — Lexi (@lexiosborne) December 20, 2023

A fan shared Gay’s Instagram live on X, in which the defender asked — “What the hell I’m getting for Christmas?” — while riding along with an offensive lineman.

“Looks like Patrick Mahomes got the entire Chiefs OL golf carts for Christmas! Willie Gay is a little jealous 🤣,” the fan joked above the viral post.

Chiefs Offensive Line Ranked 12th Heading Into Week 16

Pro Football Focus is generally viewed as one of the top NFL sites to look at for offensive line rankings each year. Heading into Week 16, the Chiefs were ranked 12th in PFF’s weekly update, which is a bit lower than usual within the Patrick Mahomes era.

The weekly ranks take into account injuries and absences, so rookie Wanya Morris was listed at left tackle with Joe Thuney, Humphrey, Smith and Jawaan Taylor filling out the rest of the starting five.

“Once again, left tackle Donovan Smith was inactive and replaced by Wanya Morris,” PFF outlined. “The rookie offensive lineman earned a 62.1 overall grade against the [New England] Patriots.”

“Right tackle Jawaan Taylor earned a 43.9 overall grade against New England, finishing as Kansas City’s lowest-graded offensive lineman,” PFF writer Zoltán Buday continued. “Taylor is on pace to earn the lowest pass-blocking and lowest run-blocking grades of his career.”

Buday also named Thuney the Chiefs “best player” on the OL.

Reasoning: “Thuney has earned an 88.2 pass-blocking grade over the past four weeks, which ranks third among all offensive linemen over that span.”

Kansas City dropped down one spot in this ranking from Week 15 to Week 16.