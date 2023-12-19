Patrick Mahomes Partners With Rapidly Growing Multi-Billion Dollar Brand: Report

When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II makes major financial decisions, it’s usually a good idea to take note.

The 28-year-old superstar is well on his way to becoming the first billionaire NFL athlete, and a lot of that is a credit to his off-the-field business savvy. Mahomes’ latest venture will be an endorsement deal with sports drink company PRIME Hydration according to DrinkPrime on Instagram and X.

PRIME was first created in 2022 by professional boxers and social media personalities Logan Paul and KSI. In October of 2023, CB Insights valued it at somewhere from $3.1 to 8.4 billion, making it one of the fastest growing brands in the world.

Patrick Mahomes Comments on PRIME Hydration Endorsement With Logan Paul & KSI

The Hollywood Reporter and TMZ both released Mahomes’ official statement on his endorsement deal with PRIME Hydration on December 18.

“PRIME is a disruptive brand that has taken over the beverage industry since it first launched,” the Chiefs QB stated. “They are gamechangers, and that’s exactly what I strive to be on the field.”

Mahomes also called the new partnership “a winning play” focused on “merging innovation and excellence, [and] setting a new standard both on and off the field.”

He concluded that “it’s an honor to join the PRIME family alongside some of the greatest athletes, leagues and teams in the world.”

PRIME Donates $100K to 15 & the Mahomies Foundation

Apparently, this deal came with a little added incentive for Mahomes, whose foundation (15 and the Mahomies) received a $100,000 donation from PRIME according to TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter.

PRIME also stated that “Mahomes will collaborate with the brand’s team across social media, special events, charitable activations and more, including through Mahomes’ charity 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.”

“At Prime, we believe in teaming up with greatness, and Patrick Mahomes isn’t just one of the best quarterbacks of all time; he’s rewriting the record book and bringing a whole new level of excitement to the game,” Paul and KSI voiced in the company’s statement.

“Aligning with someone who’s pushing boundaries and breaking records is what Prime is all about, so this is a dream come true for us,” the pair went on. “It’s a privilege to welcome Patrick Mahomes to the Prime family and we can’t wait for you to see what we have planned for 2024!”

PRIME Hydration has already partnered with major sports franchises like Arsenal, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as the UFC in its entirety. Star athletes like Erling Haaland (soccer), Alexander Volkanovski (MMA), Israel Adesanya (MMA), Auston Matthews (hockey), Alisha Lehmann (soccer), Shakur Stevenson (boxing) and Bud Crawford (boxing) have all signed on with Paul and KSI as brand partners.

What Makes PRIME Hydration Different From Competitors?

According to their website, PRIME drinks are packed with electrolytes, B vitamins and antioxidants.

The “hydration drinks” and mixes are made with 10% coconut water and “834mg of electrolytes.” They include zero added sugar, 20-25 calories depending on the flavor, and are caffeine free.

Paul and KSI also produce an “energy drink” that includes “200mg of caffeine” and “zero sugar,” with 355mg of electrolytes. This beverage is for ages 18 and up.

Along with their unique recipe, PRIME has unique flavors. The site advertises six hydration flavors: “Glowberry, Meta Moon, Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon, Ice Pop and Lemon Lime.”

There are also five energy drink flavors: “Original, Ice Pop, Strawberry Watermelon, Blue Raspberry and Tropical Punch.” You can purchase “Hydration+” mixes for any of the eight flavors ranging from hydration to energy.