Details Emerge From Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Father’s DWI Arrest

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prepare for the Super Bowl, his father was arrested in Tyler, Texas.

Smith County online records show that Pat Mahomes Sr. was arrested on suspicion of “driving while intoxicated, third or more” on February 3. He was released from county jail on a $10,000 bond the following day.

On Monday, February 5, details emerged surrounding Mahomes Sr.’s arrest. Per a police affidavit obtained by The Kansas City Star’s Billy Lukitsch, Mahomes Sr. had an open “tallboy” beer in his vehicle when he was pulled over for driving slower than other traffic. A Tyler police officer ran the car’s registration, which expired over a year ago.

Mahomes’ dad admitted to drinking a few beers before getting into his car, according to the affidavit, and the officer spotted an open 16-ounce can of Coors Light in the center console.

Lukitsch wrote, “The elder Mahomes agreed to perform a field sobriety test. The officer conducting the test recorded 11 total clues of impairment while checking the elder Mahomes’ horizontal gaze, walk-and-turn and his ability to stand on one leg.”

The officer wrote in the affidavit, “Based on the totality of circumstances I believed Patrick was impaired to a perceptible degree while operating a motor vehicle in a public space.” The 53-year-old former Major League Baseball player is facing a felony charge. In addition to a $10,000 fine, penalties for a third DWI offense can include 2 to 10 years in prison and loss of a driver’s license for up to two years, per the Texas Department of Transportation.

Patrick Mahomes’ Father Is Expected to Attend the Super Bowl With the Entire Family

Mahomes Sr. is expected to be at Allegiant Stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on February 11. His daughter-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday with his grandchildren, Sterling, and Bronze.

Mahomes’ mother, Randi Martin, will also be there in person to cheer on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Martin, who split from Mahomes Sr. in 2006, shares sons Patrick, 28, and Jackson, 23, with him. Her daughter Mia, who’s a regular at Chiefs games, is from Martin’s subsequent relationship. Mahomes Sr. also has a daughter, Zoe, from another relationship.

Mahomes’ mother posted an emotional message to her son on Instagram after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens. She wrote, “I can literally say I can’t remember a time you didn’t have a ball in your hand or something you wanted to play catch with. Easter egg, gum ball, or even socks. I’m super proud of you and I admire your hard work and dedication. I love you and so proud. Enjoy every moment son ❤️.”

Mahomes Sr. told reporters of his son making his fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, “I’m very excited, man. Going back to another Super Bowl is more than anybody could even imagine.” He also suggested his son won’t stop any time soon. “We’re going for three, and then we’re going for four, five, six, seven, eight, nine!”

Patrick Mahomes Remains Focused on the Super Bowl

One day after his father was released from county jail, the 28-year-old quarterback addressed reporters for Media Day in Las Vegas. Mahomes appeared focused on the Super Bowl and expressed how grateful he was to be back at the big game.

“I understand how lucky I am to be in this situation. To get drafted to Kansas City, to have Andy Reid as my coach and Travis Kelce as my tight end. I got drafted here,” Mahomes said of being back in Las Vegas. The Texas Tech alum was the Chiefs’ No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. “And I just ended up with these guys.”

Kansas City can be the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls. However, Mahomes is not letting the pressure of the game get to him. As long as he plays his heart out, he can feel at ease whether or not they defeat the 49ers.