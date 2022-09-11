Patrick Mahomes Scheduled for X-Ray After Injuring Hand in Opener

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury during Kansas City’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
During the second quarter, Mahomes suffered an injury to his left wrist, which required him to wear a cast following the hit from Cardinals defender Markus Golden.
The CBS broadcast explained during the game that Mahomes already has an X-ray scheduled for his wrist following the regular season opener.
