Patrick Mahomes Scheduled for X-Ray After Injuring Hand in Opener

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury during Kansas City’s Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

During the second quarter, Mahomes suffered an injury to his left wrist, which required him to wear a cast following the hit from Cardinals defender Markus Golden.

Patrick Mahomes has a left wrist injury but he’s playing through it pic.twitter.com/y8vRKHskDo — alex (@highlghtheaven) September 11, 2022

The CBS broadcast explained during the game that Mahomes already has an X-ray scheduled for his wrist following the regular season opener.