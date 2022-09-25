Patrick Mahomes Gets in Heated Debate With Chiefs OC Eric Biemieny [LOOK]

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts were headed towards their respective locker rooms at halftime of their Week 3 matchup, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy caught the attention of the CBS broadcast.

The two looked to be arguing about something, and several seconds later head coach Andy Reid came over and pulled Mahomes away from the debate.

Here's #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' spirited discussion with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at halftime. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Nqi7Sm2Pfp — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 25, 2022

No one knows what the argument was about. However, based on how the half ended, Mahomes could be unhappy with the Chiefs running the clock out instead of throwing a hail mary before Kansas City got the ball again to start the second half.