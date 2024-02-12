Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Puts NFL on Notice After Winning Super Bowl

After capping off the 2024 Super Bowl with a walk-off touchdown pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman in overtime, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put the rest of the NFL on notice when asked if the Chiefs are officially a dynasty.

“Yeah, it’s the start of one. [But] we’re not done,” Mahomes, who was named the 2024 Super Bowl MVP, told CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson after the game. “I know we are gonna celebrate tonight… but we’re not done. We’ve got a young team and we’re gonna keep this thing going.”

After winning three championships in five years, with the latest two being back-to-back, the Chiefs are the first team since the early 2000s New England Patriots to be considered a dynasty, and the first team since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots to win back-to-back championships.

In a down year in which Kansas City looked like it was poised for a first-round exit in the playoffs, the Chiefs flipped a switch during the playoffs and managed to win another Super Bowl.

Chiefs Defeat 49ers in Super Bowl

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in overtime 25-22 to earn the title of 2024 Super Bowl champions.

After both teams scored only 13 points in the first half, both offenses found more rhythm in the second half. Ultimately, Kansas City’s defense held its ground in overtime and kept San Francisco’s offense out of the end zone, which led to a vintage Mahomes drive to close out the Super Bowl.

On the Chiefs’ only possession in overtime, Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense went 13 plays, 75 yards, and capped off the drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Mahomes finished the game having completed 34-of-46 pass attempts for 333 yards, 2 touchdowns, and also threw 1 interception. He also ran the ball 9 times for 66 yards.

Kansas City’s leading receiver was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 9-of-10 targets for 93 yards. The team’s leading rusher was running back Isiah Pacheco, who carried the ball 18 times for 59 yards.

As for the Chiefs’ defense, the unit allowed 382 yards of total offense, forced 1 turnover (Christian McCaffrey fumble), sacked 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 1 time, and allowed San Francisco to convert on just 3-of-12 third downs.

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs Winning Super Bowl

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Chiefs winning the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Congrats to the Super Bowl 58 Champions: The Kansas City Chiefs!!! Chief Kingdom, Y’all deserve this amazing win after the night you guys had,” one user wrote. “That game winning drive was the Highlight of the Night for me. As a Cowboys Fan: Y’all got my Respect!”

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for their incredible victory in the Super Bowl! The team’s perseverance and skill have paid off, and their triumph is well-deserved,” another user wrote. “What an exciting moment for the players, coaches, and fans. Enjoy the celebration and the well-earned success! Go Chiefs!”

“@tkelce Big Props on the Game tonight, Kansas City Chiefs are in an elite group that have never allowed anyone to put a damper on their dreams and I for 1 can’t wait to see all that’s yet to come for not only @tkelce, but for both of the Kelce brothers and Trav & TayTay!” another user wrote.