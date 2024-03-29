Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Mom’s Cryptic Post Sparks Concern

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is enjoying the offseason, his mother, Randi Mahomes, appears to be struggling emotionally.

Randi, who’s also mother to Jackson Mahomes, 23, and Mia Randall, 13, shared a cryptic message on X. She posted on March 27, “Just really feel like crying.. not my favorite day my heart hurts 😢… tomorrow will be a new brighter day.”

While Randi didn’t specify the reason behind her emotional post, fans flooded the post with concerned messages.

One man responded, “Hang in there! Take some time for you and forget about the rest of the world for a moment. 💙.” Another person wrote, “Got a lot to be grateful for, remember that in the hard times. Hope ya feel better.”

Some fans guessed the downhearted post was inspired by the upcoming anniversary of the death of her mother, Debbie Bates Martin. One woman posted, “I’m thinking of you on this difficult day. I know it’s hard. She’s watching over you, my sweet friend 🧡.”

Martin died at age 72 on April 5, 2023, per The Tyler Morning Telegraph. Randi honored her mother’s memory before Thanksgiving last year. She wrote on Instagram, “Holidays will never be the same; this was last year with mom & mia. Three generations together #blessed #familytimeispriceless.”

Randi celebrated her father Randy Martin’s birthday with an Instagram tribute on January 6.

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Called the Past 7 Years ‘The Hardest’ of Her Life



During an appearance on the “Got It From My Momma Podcast” ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Randi opened up about the pitfalls of fame.

Mahomes was drafted as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft and became the team’s full-time starter in 2018. While the three-time Super Bowl MVP has become arguably one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, “It’s been the hardest seven years of my life,” she said.

Randi wishes the family had more privacy and time to themselves. “It’s just being me and my kids whether celebrating Christmas, you know, opening Santa gifts together, to now we have a football game that day, or when we do open gifts, there might be other people there whether they’re filming,” she explained.

“I want to be selfish and just have them to myself, have my grandkids (Sterling 3, Bronze 15 months) to myself. Hang out with Britney and Patrick or Jackson and Mia or grandparents or whatever… Or just have what I consider a ‘normal’ time. And it’s super hard.”

The Chiefs played at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day last season, taking a tough 20-14 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders. While the NFL initially said they wouldn’t schedule a game on Christmas in 2024, as it falls on a Wednesday, the league announced earlier this week that two games will be played.

Randi Said the ‘Fake Allegations’ Against Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Brought the Family Closer Together



In the same interview, Randi spoke about the amount of public hate her younger son receives.

“As a mother, as I watched a TV station that loves one child and then absolutely hates the other, it not only affects me it affects both of my children and it affects my daughter. We’ve gotten to where we turn off the TV.”

TMZ reported in March 2023 that Jackson was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault battery. He was also charged with one count of misdemeanor battery. Jackson was released on a $100,000 bond.

In January 2024, prosecutors dismissed three felony charges related to accusations against Jackson, per the AP. On March 8, Jackson pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of battery and was sentenced to six months probation.

“You find out really who people are when you go through those trials,” Randi said. “Even for my children, all of them, it brought us all closer together. We might have moments, we’re still a normal family, but it brought us together to support and to love and to stay away from a lot of media and hate.”

The Mahomes family is “moving past” the “fake allegations,” Randi added. “We were blessed that it all got dropped because the situation was for the wrong reasons.”