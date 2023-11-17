Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Comments on ‘Obvious’ Criticism

Fresh off a bye week, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) are gearing up for their Monday Night Football showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1).

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to get the offense back on track ahead of the Super Bowl LVII rematch. During Kansas City’s 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, Mahomes threw for under 200 yards for the first time this season. The offense didn’t score one point in the second half.

However, it’s not just that one game. The Chiefs have committed 17 turnovers this season. Mahomes often doesn’t appear to be on the same page with his receivers. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce leads the offense with just 57 receptions for 597 yards and four touchdowns. In second, rookie Rashee Rice with 32 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, November 16, Mahomes addressed the lack of production from his receivers. “Obviously everybody wants the receivers to blow up and everything like that, but I think guys have gotten better as the season’s gone on and they’ll continue to get better,” Mahomes said.

“We’re making strides in the right direction, and I think we’ll keep doing that as the season goes and hopefully carry that momentum into the playoffs.”

Mahomes, who watched a lot of tape during the bye, said they’re not trying to make “big, huge changes” before facing the Eagles. “You just go back to the fundamentals and try to execute even better.”

The Chiefs offense isn’t bad, but the bar is extremely high for a squad led by the two-time Super Bowl MVP. As for the committee approach, Mahomes sounded confident things will only improve. “I’ve always felt like throughout the season, the chemistry gets better and better,” he said.

Patrick Mahomes Calls the Eagles Defensive Line ‘One of the Best I’ve Ever Seen’

Before we get to this week's Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII rematch, enjoy some of the top plays from last February's classic meeting



Despite Chiefs head coach Andy Reid having a 4-0 record against his former team, Mahomes knows it won’t be easy defeating the Eagles.

“They’re really good. At the end of the day that’s the main thing,” Mahomes said. “The D-line is special, one of the best defensive lines I’ve ever seen. Just waves of guys that can come in and play, and a mixture of veteran and young guys.

“Two great [defensive backs] at the cornerback position, adding [Kevin] Byard and [Reed] Blankenship at the safety position. Then at linebackers, guys that have played in the league for a little bit now… So, they have a good defense in general in all aspects, so for us it will be a great challenge.”

The 28-year-old quarterback said the Chiefs are doing everything they can to be ready for whatever Philadelphia throws at them. “All you can do is go out there and try to be great every single day,” Mahomes said.

“That’s what I try to do in practice, getting extra reps. And then [getting] into the game and try to make those adjustments on the fly. I push guys to give everything they have every single day and luckily for me, I have a lot of guys like that on the team. At the end of the day, you’ve just got to go and keep at it, stay with the process and at the end of the year, you’re satisfied with the results.”

Travis Kelce’s Performance May Get a Boost With Taylor Swift (And Her Parents!) at Arrowhead

Taylor Swift, Kelce’s girlfriend, last game appearance was during the Chiefs’ 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22. After the game, CBS flashed a graphic that showed off Kelce’s stats when the 12-time Grammy winner was in attendance and when she’s not.

With Swift, Kelce averages 99 yards a game. Without her, his average drops to 46.5 yards per game. While the amount of screen time the “Shake It Off” songstress gets bothers some NFL fans, after seeing the uptick in Kelce’s stats, “Taylor can stay around all she wants,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters.

Travis Kelce reacts to his stats when Taylor Swift is in attendance vs. his stats when he's "left to his own devices." 😂 (via @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/L0RiQjxQyG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 25, 2023

According to ET Online, Swift will be at Arrowhead for the Chiefs-Eagles showdown on November 20, along with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

Scott Swift grew up an Eagles fan, but based on the Chiefs lanyard he wore while standing next to Kelce at “The Eras Tour” in Buenos Aires, he’s switched allegiances.

Donna and Ed Kelce will also be in attendance for the big game on Monday Night, as the primetime matchup delivers another showdown between their sons. While Eagles center Jason Kelce would love to finally defeat his brother in what could be his final season in the NFL, that’s not his sole motivation.

“I’ve beat him enough in his life that I think I will still be happy,” he told reporters on Thursday. “I’ve got a lot of them. It would be nice to get a win under the Eagles’ belt.”