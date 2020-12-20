Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Turns Heads With Pregame Outfit, Shoes

With the Kansas City Chiefs gearing up for a potential Super Bowl preview against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes was looking sharp even before the first whistle.

In a video shared by the team, the Chiefs star was seen entering the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with some sweet red suede shoes.

You know what time it is ⏰ pic.twitter.com/MPnr5tFiBe — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 20, 2020

A few of Mahomes teammates were looking particularly dapper as well, most notably, former LSU products Tyrann Mathieu and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in their homecoming game after dominant collegiate careers in Baton Rouge.

Mahomes Chasing Another MVP Award

With Drew Brees now slated to start for the Saints after recovering from 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung, Mahomes will get his first opportunity to face off with the future Hall of Famer.

The 25-year-old has been nothing short of spectacular again in 2020 and remains a frontrunner to secure his second league MVP award in only his third season as Kansas City’s full-time starter under center. Coming off one of the most uncharacteristic performances of the season in Miami, in which he tossed three interceptions to the Dolphins defense, Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards (4,208) by a sizable margin while posting 33 passing touchdowns in 13 starts.

Up against New Orleans’ second-ranked defense in Week 15, Andy Reid and company will need another strong showing from his quarterback despite an ailing offensive line to protect him. A win on Sunday would give the franchise its first 13-win regular season since 2003 under then-head coach Dick Vermeil. Reid has been no slouch himself though, leading the Chiefs to six consecutive playoff appearances, 12-4 records the past two years and at least 10 victories in seven of his eight seasons with the team.

Chiefs Activate First-Round CB, Super Bowl Starter

On Saturday, the defending Super Bowl champions made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s bayou battle. Among the transactions was the activations of four players — WR Byron Pringle, OL Stefen Wisniewski, LB Emmanuel Smith and CB DeAndre Baker.

The latter two are standard practice squad elevations for game day, though Baker, a 2019 first-rounder signed in November after being cleared of all criminal charges stemming from a May incident, could make his Chiefs debut in New Orleans.

I’m told Byron Pringle and Stefen Wisniewski are now on the #Chiefs active roster, totaling it at 53. CB DeAndre Baker and LB Emmanuel Smith are elevations and revert back to the practice squad on Monday. https://t.co/nluaJNjgCS — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 19, 2020

Leading up to kickoff, the team also announced its final inactives for the week, which fortunately did not include starting LT Eric Fisher, who was listed as questionable with a tight back. Starting RT Mike Remmers’ appearance on the list was expected after the veteran blocker missed the entire week of practice and was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for today’s game against New Orleans: CB BoPete Keyes

RB Darwin Thompson

LB Damien Wilson

OT Mike Remmers

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DE Tim Ward

DT Khalen Saunders — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 20, 2020

