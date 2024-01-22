Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Delivers 3-Word Message on Facing Ravens

There were doubts over Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing his first career playoff game on the road. The Buffalo Bills were deemed favorites to win mostly because they had home field advantage.

While there were multiple lead changes throughout the nail-biter of a game, the Chiefs came out victorious. In front a hostile crowd at Highmark Stadium, Mahomes completed 73.9% of his passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes, who’s now sent the Bills home in the playoffs three times in the past five years, is officially the villain in Buffalo. Immediately after securing their 27-24 win over the Bills, Mahomes was asked about their next opponent. After defeating Buffalo, the Chiefs will travel to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens.

“No weakness there,” Mahomes said of going up against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Co. Baltimore crushed the Houston Texans 34-10 to reach the AFC Divisional Championship game. “Our guys are gonna get ready to go out there and see what we can do.”

AFC Championship is officially set‼️ Chiefs vs Ravens Sunday at 3 pm MVP Patrick Mahomes and MVP Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/kZEJc9wwgj — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 22, 2024

“Going to take our best effort,” Mahomes added. “That stadium is going to be rocking and we’re up for the challenge.” Defeating the Bills at home has given Mahomes even more confidence. “We were here to prove a point and show that we can play anywhere.” And now, they have.

Mahomes needed to cover his head in order to avoid getting pelted by snowballs after the game. However, he’ll be just fine. “It’s a great environment, it really is,” Mahomes said. As for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, however, this loss stings. And it will for awhile.

Allen told reporters after the game, “It sucks. Losing sucks. Losing to them, losing to anybody at home. It sucks.”

Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Made NFL History During the Chiefs Win Over the Bills

TRAVIS KELCE TOUCHDOWN! Taylor celebrating! The heart hands 🫶🏽😭 pic.twitter.com/B7rJHF9GsQ — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) January 22, 2024



Heading in the AFC Divisional round, tight end Travis Kelce hadn’t scored a touchdown in seven straight games. Against the Bills, however, the Mahomes-Kelce connection came alive. In the second quarter, Kelce hauled in a 22-yard score.

With a three-point lead in the third quarter, Mahomes found Kelce in the end zone again with a short 3-yard touchdown. With that score, Mahomes and Kelce now how have the most postseason touchdowns (16) by a QB-receiver duo. They surpassed legendary quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to earn the top honor.

WHO ELSE BUT KELCE 🏹 pic.twitter.com/3EHjdGt6ys — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024

Kelce was visibly pumped after both scores. Going seven games without a touchdown was the second-longest drought of his career, per NFL.com.

Travis Kelce waving to the crowd pic.twitter.com/Q85U27fVkJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

However, the 34-year-old went into Highmark Stadium feeling incredibly confident. During his pregame speech in the tunnel, Kelce trolled Buffalo by quoting former legendary head coach Marv Levy, which didn’t sit well with Bills Mafia. Kelce was unfazed. After the game, the broadcast captured Kelce waving goodbye to the sad fans in Orchard Park.

Patrick Mahomes Expects Chiefs-Ravens to Come Down to the Wire

Doesn’t matter where Patrick Mahomes plays he is SPECTACULAR and we need to appreciate his greatness as it unfolds. He is clutch, he wins from the pocket and outside the pocket consistently. We have never seen anything like @PatrickMahomes in NFL History. pic.twitter.com/wh2RJHTyjY — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 22, 2024

Mahomes has spent six years as a starting quarterback and he’s going to play in his sixth AFC Championship games next week. Speaking to reporters after the game, the two-time Super Bowl MVP remained humble and gave his opponent high praise.

“Every time I go up against Josh, I know it’s going to come down to the end. Just because of the player that he is and the competitor that he is.” Mahomes indicated that he expects another intense matchup up next week against Jackson.

“Same when I go up agains Joe (Burrow) and Lamar… I know how much fire the have and they’re not going to give up until the very end. You appreciate that stuff. These are that games I watched growing up. Great quarterbacks going up against each other with great football teams and great organizations. That’s what I remember. So, hopefully we’re making those memories for other little kids.”