Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Issues 4-Word Message After Super Bowl Parade Shooting

The Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl parade came to an abrupt halt on Valentine’s Day due to a shooting at Union Station. Shortly after, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, among other Chiefs players, took to social media to react to the tragedy.

“Praying for Kansas City…” Mahomes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill wrote. “Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

Chiefs Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder provided an update regarding him and Kansas City head coach Andy Reid.

“My wife and I along with Coach Reid and his family are safe and on a bus headed to Arrowhead,” Burkholder wrote. “Thank you to @kcpolice and others.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today’s incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger,” Chiefs starting right guard Trey Smith wrote. “You’re the ones who should be celebrated today.”

“Praying for everyone today in Kansas City,” Chiefs starting left tackle Donovan Smith wrote.

“Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade,” Kansas City safety Justin Reid wrote.

During a press conference after the shooting, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed that all members of the team including players, coaches, and staff were all accounted for and safe.

Other Social Media Users React to Shooting

Other users on social media also reacted to the tragic incident that occurred in Kansas City on February 14.

“In an instant, what should be a joyous occasion for a community celebrating its championship team leaves members of that community dead, maimed, and terrified. No other country tolerates this as an ordinary part of life,” Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk wrote.

“We should all be smiling and laughing. We should all be talking about Spags getting a contract extension. We should all be talking about Chris Jones saying that he’s coming back. This is a special moment for our city. Instead, we’re discussing something else,” another user wrote.

“Thinking of all the families and fans in Kansas City who just wanted to come m together to celebrate,” another user wrote. “Heartbroken, furious & disgusted with our country and the inaction of our leaders. ENOUGH. DO SOMETHING.”

“The worst part about this #ChiefsParade shooting is not a damn thing is going to happen. Just thoughts and prayers, a patch on the jersey, or a sticker on the helmet next year. But nothing will change, and there will be another mass shooting next month. Sickening,” another user wrote.

Jerick McKinnon Had Mahomes Jersey Stolen

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire revealed that fellow RB Jerick McKinnon, who brought a signed Mahomes Whitehouse High School jersey with him to the parade, had the jersey stolen from him during the chaos.

“Sad News, when the shootin happen somebody took this from Jet.. we will make it worth whateva if we can get this back for @JetMckinnon1 love yall fasho,” Edwards-Helaire wrote.