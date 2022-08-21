Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Being Named to Texas Tech’s Hall of Fame

After balling out in the Kansas City Chiefs preseason win over the Washington Commanders, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some tremendous news from his alma mater, Texas Tech.

“Dear @PatrickMahomes, You’ve won almost every award in this game. We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member. #WreckEm forever,” the Texas Tech Twitter account shared on August 21.

Dear @PatrickMahomes, You’ve won almost every award in this game. We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member. #WreckEm forever. pic.twitter.com/btOo858I0z — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) August 20, 2022

Following Kansas City’s Week 2 preseason game, Mahomes took to Twitter to react to the news.

“Wow man… can’t even explain how appreciative I am,” Mahomes wrote. “Texas Tech has done so much to make me who I am today. I’m honored to be apart of this great University for life!”

Wow man… can’t even explain how appreciative I am. Texas Tech has done so much to make me who I am today. I’m honored to be apart of this great University for life! @TexasTech https://t.co/f1VM5L0z2s — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 21, 2022

During his three years at Texas Tech, Mahomes played in a total of 32 games and finished third in program history in passing yards (11,252), touchdown passes (93), attempts (1,349), and completions (857), according to the school’s website. He also ranked second all-time among Texas Tech quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns (22), second in touchdowns responsible for (115), third in career in yards of total offense (12,097) as well as career attempts (1,657), per the school website.

Twitter Reacts to Mahomes Being Named to Texas Tech HOF

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes being named to Texas Tech’s Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.

“Congratulations Champ. This is only the beginning of your incredible journey You deserve every, glorious, moment, of it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Congratulations Champ 💎 This is only the beginning of your incredible journey

You deserve every, glorious, moment, of it. 👑 — BitAstir (@BitAstir) August 21, 2022

“You are all class my friend! It’s a pleasure to watch how you operate in all aspects of your life. Every company out there will desire to have you endorse their product or service! Good on you! Gerry class of ‘88,” another user wrote.

You are all class my friend! It’s a pleasure to watch how you operate in all aspects of your life. Every company out there will desire to have you endorse their product or service! Good on you!

Gerry class of ‘88 — twella900 (@twella900) August 21, 2022

“You My Man, We Appreciate you Patrick Mahomes II. So recon we also appreciate Texas Tech, too. Thanks for all the memories, and more to come. Hard to sit back and wait to see you in action again. Thank You!” another user wrote.

You My Man, We Appreciate you Patrick Mahomes II. So recon we also appreciate Texas Tech, too. Thanks for all the memories, and more to come. Hard to sit back and wait to see you in action again. Thank You ! — SharksBite1 (@Bubbaduck76718) August 21, 2022

“Whose cutting onions in here P-Mah?? Big proud of you kid. You plugged Tech football back into the power grid. Forever grateful for your time in Lubbock. Guns all the way up!” another user wrote.

Whose cutting onions in here P-Mah?? Big proud of you kid. You plugged Tech football back into the power grid. Forever grateful for your time in Lubbock. Guns all the way up! — Heavyassweight (@CantLiftThis) August 21, 2022

Chiefs Beat Commanders in Preseason

The Chiefs beat the Commanders in Week 2 of the preseason 24-14.

Although Reid stated leading up to the game that Kansas City’s starters could play as much as the entire first half, that didn’t end up being the case. Why? Because the first-team offense and defense looked spectacular.

The Chiefs’ offense came out of its first two drives with touchdowns, both of which were a Patrick Mahomes pass in the end zone to tight end Jody Fortson.

Patrick Mahomes connects with TE Jody Fortson for their 2nd TD connection of the day. PAT is good.#Chiefs – 14#Commanders – 0 pic.twitter.com/R3o4UIfRmR — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 20, 2022

Mahomes only played during the first two offensive series for Kansas City. He finished the day completing 12-of-19 pass attempts for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns. His longest completion of the day was to receiver Justin Watson for 39 yards on the first offensive drive.

Patrick Mahomes connects with WR Justin Watson for a 39-yard gain. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/n5H3zPzSzd — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 20, 2022

The Chiefs’ first-team defense played the first three series of the game. During those drives, they gave up zero points. The last play for the defensive starters resulted in a third-down sack by rookie first-round pick George Karlaftis, who beat a double-team to take down Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

On 3rd & 10, Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis gets to QB Carson Wentz for the sack. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/sXYs96mIos — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 20, 2022

The Chiefs now have one win and one loss this summer and will have their final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 25 at 7 p.m. CST.