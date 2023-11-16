Patrick Mahomes Takes Tom Brady’s Side Against NFL Rule Change

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II was a guest on this week’s Monday Night Football “ManningCast,” and he joined former NFL QB Tom Brady in a stance against the league’s recent changes to the jersey number rules.

“[Reading a defense is] even crazier now because everybody can wear the single digits,” Mahomes told Peyton and Eli Manning. “We actually go in every week and we really emphasize the numbers because when you’ve got a number like No. 7 playing middle linebacker, that can really mess with your tells for the O-linemen.”

“It looks cool, I’ll give everybody that,” the Chiefs superstar admitted, “but it makes it a little difficult for the QB.”

Tom Brady Called Jersey Number Changes a ‘Stupid Rule’ in 2021

Like Mahomes, Brady was very clear about how felt toward the jersey number rule change in 2021 — except he was less diplomatic about it.

“Feel pretty strongly about that,” the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller told reporters on September 7, 2021, adding: “I don’t want to get into it, I’ve already talked at nauseum about it, other than that I think it’s a stupid rule.”

The jersey numbers rule change? Tom is not a fan. At all. pic.twitter.com/ihZQMStowG — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) September 7, 2021

The “at nauseum” conversation Brady was referring to at the time was an exclusive interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“The number rule is crazy,” Brady voiced to Stroud in September of 2021. “Literally, guys changed their numbers today. I’m playing two guys who had different numbers in the preseason. So, yeah, you’ve got to watch film and know who you’re studying but so do running backs. They’ve got to know who to block. So does the offensive line. So does the receivers who are adjusting their routes based on blitzes.”

“So one guy has got a 6, one guy has 11, one guy has got a 9,” the legendary QB went on explaining. “And they change every play when you break your routes and get to your spot. It’s going to be a very challenging thing.”

Brady concluded that the rule was “a good advantage for the defense” at the time.

A little over two years later, Mahomes apparently agrees.

“You get these guys who rotate in, and you’ll get a DB who’s in the 40s and a linebacker in single digits,” Mahomes reasoned on the ManningCast. “Having to really recognize that quickly [is difficult on the offense].”

Chiefs Proposed Original Jersey Number Changes

Mahomes is in a bit of a pickle on this one, being that the Chiefs were an instrumental part of this rule change in the first place.

“According to reports, the Chiefs have proposed that the league expand jersey number options for certain positions,” relayed Charles Goldman of USA Today Chiefs Wire on April 1, 2021.

“The change would allow running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, fullbacks, linebackers and defensive backs to wear single-digit numbers,” he added at the time.

No, this wasn’t an April Fool’s joke from Goldman and KC. This change actually came to pass, as we know after the fact.

Buffalo Bills beat reporter Sal Capaccio detailed the exact proposal from April of 2021.

The Kansas City Chiefs have proposed expanding jersey number options at certain positions. The proposed numbers: QB/P/K: 1-19

RB/FB/TE/WR: 1–49 and 80-89

OL: 50–79

DL: 50–79 and 90–99

LB: 1–59 and 90–99

DB: 1–49 — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) April 1, 2021

Mahomes and Brady probably have a point here — as overall quarterback play has fallen off a bit in recent years — but most new NFL rules typically impact defenses, so it feels fair that one change has helped balance the scales.

The Chiefs’ fearless leader still ranks second in the NFL in Total QBR in 2023, despite the opposition’s jersey numbers. He should be just fine, whether the league chooses to address this rule change or not.