Patrick Mahomes to Compete Against Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in Charity Event

Tom Brady dropped the news himself, following a subtle hint earlier in the morning. On June 1, 2022, “Capital One’s The Match” will return for the sixth time.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

This year, Brady will team with Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers for the popular golf outing, facing off against young-gun quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes II and Josh Allen. It will be the Kansas City Chiefs superstar’s inaugural appearance in this charity event.

Details & History of The Match

Months after their postseason overtime thriller, Mahomes and Allen will team up to take on the “GOATs” of the NFL world. According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, “TNT will carry ‘The Match’ starting at 6:30pm EST.” This summer, it will be played in Las Vegas at Wynn Golf Club.

The Match is back: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be going up against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes for a 2v2 golf match on June 1. TNT will carry “The Match” starting at 6:30pm EST. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 18, 2022

2022 will mark the first time this golf special event does not include any professional golfers, with four NFL quarterbacks dueling it out. In the past, the teams were typically split with one non-golf athlete and one professional. The outliers were year one when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson went head-to-head, and The Match V between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Brady is actually 0-2 in The Match, losing in 2020 against Woods and Peyton Manning. He then lost to Rodgers and DeChambeau last summer. Mickelson served as Brady’s partner for his first two appearances in the new offseason tradition.

Charles Barkley and Steph Curry were the only two non-football athletes to golf in The Match thus far.

This will be a 12-hole event in 2022, and generally follows a best-ball format for scoring. As for Mahomes and his partner, the two enter as a wildcard pairing on the course. Allen competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February but missed the cut, while Mahomes is reported to carry a 7.7 handicap index.

Sports Illustrated noted that “The Match has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations and has donated nearly $17 million meals to Feeding America” to date.

Mahomes on The Match: ‘This Should Be Fun’

After Brady revealed the details, Mahomes followed up with a tweet of his own. “This should be fun,” he wrote with a golf flag emoji.

Allen’s comment was a bit different, tweeting: “2 old bulls, 2 young calves.” As always, the hot mics on these NFL greats should make this golf event very interesting.

After all, it didn’t take long for the friendly smack talk to begin during a back-and-forth between former AFC East rivals Brady and Allen.

🤣🤣 at least he didn’t put me in @bradybrand apparel 🤢 https://t.co/ZRtxdDMqtO — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) April 18, 2022

“An artist’s rendering of me watching [Josh Allen’s] approach after laying up on a par 4,” Brady chirped with a photoshopped headshot of Allen on a child’s body.

“At least he didn’t put me in [Brady brand] apparel,” Allen responded.

Rodgers also relayed the message that this is “not a fair fight” — you’d assume, in his and Brady’s favor. If we’re going by experience, Mahomes and Allen certainly have their work cut out for them as the four battle it out “cage match” style in June.

Of course, the odds have never stopped either of these two underdogs before.