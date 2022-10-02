Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Show off Primetime ‘Drip’ [LOOK]

Dress to impress and play how you look.

That seems like the general theory for NFL athletes on gameday and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes II always shows up to the stadium looking as fresh as can be. Why would Sunday Night Football be any different?

Patrick Mahomes Is All Business on SNF

Chiefs Twitter captioned the arrival video “business as usual” and what a perfect way to describe the quarterback’s buttoned-up entrance on Sunday Night Football.

In Week 4, Mahomes rocked a pinstriped Royal blue suit with a regal shining silver in his tie and handkerchief combo. As always, he completed the suave look with his patented tinted Oakley sunglasses and some AirPods.

One last touch — a straight face with no smile from Mahomes. Like Chiefs Twitter said, all business down to the smallest of details.

Travis Kelce & Creed Humphrey Compete for ‘Best Drip’

The KC social media team followed up with several other pregame fits from some of Chiefs Kingdom’s favorites, including tight end Travis Kelce and center Creed Humphrey.

“Big dogs got the best drip,” they joked in the tweet, quoting Humphrey.

"Big dogs got the best drip." – Creed Humphrey pic.twitter.com/jumiOnRTx9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2022

The well-liked blocker was more conservative than his peers with a dark navy Nike polo shirt that looked breathable and light. The rest was simple but fashionable — light brown belt, watch, shade, and a backward snapback hat.

Kelce was more flashy with a button-down shirt that was straight out of the movie “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” The bright outfit had shades of yellow and black and gave off a Miami vibe in Tampa Bay.

His pants were black with white stripes, matching a beachy Fedora of the same color scheme. The look wasn’t complete without the watch, shades, chain and chest hair. Let’s just say Kelce dropped a couple more buttons than Mahomes and Humphrey.

Kelce’s “open V” was nothing compared to Frank Clark’s, however. The defensive end wore a matching collared tracksuit that was bluish purple with a gold zipper that was three-quarters of the way down his chest. On display around the neck was a large chain with a totem hanging from it.

Chiefs Ready for Buccaneers Rematch

The great thing about the NFL is that 53 players arrive at an arena representing various looks and backgrounds and join together under one community. In the case of the Chiefs, it’s the red-orange glow of Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s burgundy and pewter — a jersey color that represents the famed Raymond James Stadium and the pirate ship that sits behind the end zone.

A return to this field means a little bit more for the Chiefs than the average team. The last time Mahomes and company were here, they were embarrassed in Super Bowl LV.

Now they arrive with one common goal: Win.

There was some smack talk that led up to this revenge game. Pass rusher Shaq Barrett told reporters that he and his defensive teammates have “an opportunity to really dominate the game.” He added: “I know we had six sacks the other game but I feel like we can really have a coming out party [against the Chiefs].”

Kansas City didn’t get wrapped up in responding though. They plan to do so on the field.

“When people make comments like that, it is what it is,” left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reacted, “but I think what’s most important is that we know what we want to do and the standard that we set for ourselves as a unit and individuals to go out there and compete.”

Like Mahomes’ pregame outfit, it’s all business for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay.