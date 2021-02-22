Patrick Mahomes Tweets ‘Love’ for KC After Beautiful Tribute To Sterling

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are definitely feeling the love after announcing the birth of their new baby girl Sterling Skye Mahomes on Sunday.

Union Station, one the most iconic landmarks in the City of Fountains, changed the lights adorning the outside of the site to pink upon hearing the good news about the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom. On weekends where the Chiefs would play at home, fans would typically notice the historic spot splashed with red lighting in honor of the hometown team.

Quote-tweeting the action, the new dad thanked them for this gesture by responding: “Love this city” and a heart emoji.

Love this city 💕 https://t.co/f5hNFNzQkc — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 22, 2021

Matthews also followed up with some gratitude of her own.

Y’all are just so sweet🥺💕🙏🏼 https://t.co/ckVZZMgHAY — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 22, 2021

Considering Mahomes, Matthews and baby Sterling are contractually tied to Kansas City until at least 2031, it makes sense for the city to pay homage to the individual who helped bring their second Super Bowl type and first in 50 years.

Chiefs Players, Family Memvers Send Their Congrats To the Mahomes Family

Joining millions nationwide sending their best wishes to the new parents were Mahomes’ teammates and Matthews’ close friends and of course family members.

With the birth of defender Armani Watts’ baby girl also this past weekend, Meg Dieter, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter’s wife, noticed a certain boom among the Chiefs roster. The couple recently announced they would be expected another girl within the past week.

From Travis Kelce to Mecole Hardman asking to babysit, check out some of the well wishes below from their close friends and family.

I will have to think on this one🤣😬 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 22, 2021

We've had such a baby girl boom on the Chiefs this past year – legend says that any dude that cold tubs will have girls….. so far 100% accuracy 😂💕 — Meg Dieter (@megdieter) February 22, 2021

Mahomes Had a Positive Outlook on 2020

In a year where it felt impossible to feel anything but concern, it’s understandable that most of us were seriously looking forward to 2021. You could probably count Mahomes in that equation, too. Before he said goodbye to 2020, No. 15 couldn’t help but feel gratitude for all things that happened to both him and his family. A Super Bowl title, $503 million contract extension, engagement and of course the baby, he gushed about it in a September 30 interview.

Patrick Mahomes on having a better 2020 than anyone else on the planet #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/kjMdyGthlt — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 30, 2020

“Being able to kind of grow up and have these dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL, and for that have stuff to start happening and really coming into truth and everything like that, it’s really cool,” Mahomes said. “I’m just excited that I have a lot of great people around me and I’m in a great organization and I’m able to live out these dreams day by day.”

If you recall, many of his teammates were already claiming dibs on who would be the lucky one to babysit his offspring. Mahomes jokingly said backup quarterback Matt Moore was likely the most “responsible” of the bunch.

“I can’t let Trav or anybody do it,” Mahomes continued, chuckling. “You never know what would happen.”

