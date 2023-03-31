Patrick Mahomes & Tyreek Hill Join LeBron James in Viral Movement

There is a viral movement that has begun on Twitter, and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes II just publicly endorsed it in a hilarious way.

If you use Twitter, you’re probably already aware that changes have begun ever since billionaire Elon Musk bought it from former CEO Jack Dorsey. One of the more polarizing alterations has been the new verification process that provides users with a blue check. In the past, this identifier noted a person of public interest — including verified athletes and celebrities as well as media members and professionals — but now, you can only get a blue check by paying for one.

Going one step further, anyone can now purchase verification and the blue checks that were initially grandfathered in will now be taken away tomorrow on April 1 — barring an April Fool’s joke. That means athletes like Mahomes will lose their verification if they refuse to pay the monthly fee, which has started a new internet movement.

“Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5, 🤷🏾‍♂️” NBA superstar LeBron James voiced on March 31 to the tune of 125K likes and counting. Many professional athletes, including Kansas City’s MVP, followed suit in publicly ditching the blue check for good.

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

Patrick Mahomes Jokingly Denies Payment for Himself & Chiefs Teammates

This all led to a hilarious tweet exchange between Mahomes and his teammates.

“When are they taking away our check? 🤣🤣” Mahomes asked on March 31. Among the comments was wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who pleaded: “Pay the $8 for the guys.”

Pay the $8 for the guys https://t.co/U3Xjg7bpdw — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) March 31, 2023

Mahomes later replied, “Can’t bro i got kids…,” which went viral as well.

Finally, teammate and fellow quarterback Chris Oladokun chimed in, teasing: “about to charge you 5$ every time you say this😂.”

about to charge you 5$ every time you say this😂 — Chris Oladokun (@1Chrisoladokun0) March 31, 2023

As always, it’s good to see the Chiefs players having some fun with this whole situation. Fun-natured moments like these continue to prove how well-liked Mahomes is in the KC locker room, which is an underrated factor in a game like football.

That comradery — coupled with talent and dedication — is the recipe for success in this league.

Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Onboard With Blue Check Strike on Twitter

Former Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill joined the movement too, stating: “For $8 bucks y’all can have this blue check mark , I don’t need no kind of plan 😂.”

For $8 bucks y’all can have this blue check mark , I don’t need no kind of plan 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 31, 2023

The speedster known as “Cheetah” wasn’t the only one, as athletes all over denounced the need for verification.

“Don’t nobody want that raggedy blue check no way anymore 😂,” New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas declared.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also joked: “They can have my blue check 😂😂 fans might tag the wrong name now when someone catch a ball on me!!😂”

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is out too. His announcement read: “RIP to my blue check 😂 cause I’m damn sure not paying for Twitter blue.”

Lastly, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wasn’t interested in paying either, but instead comically warned fans that this update may cause him to become an internet troll on the side. “Yoo I’m not paying for a blue check😂😂😂,” he tweeted. “ima start making troll accounts now!! It’s over for y’all 😂😂.”

Perhaps, this united show of defiance will cause Musk and Twitter to reconsider their decision to reboot the verification process, helping millions save money in the process. Either that, or Mahomes, Hill, James and countless other celebrities will be just like the rest of us — except with a few more followers on their accounts.