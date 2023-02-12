Chiefs QB Admits Mistake Ahead of Super Bowl 57: ‘Don’t Tell’ My Wife

While the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, February, 12, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was doing his rounds of media interviews when he was asked about his plans for Valentine’s Day, which is just two days after the big game.

The Chiefs superstar tied the knot with his wife Brittany Mahomes in Hawaii last year, however, he appeared completely taken off guard when asked about the upcoming romantic holiday.

“I didn’t even notice it was coming up, so don’t tell her I said that but I’ll make sure I have some plans now,” Mahomes said. “I don’t know when it is… I know it’s February 14, but I don’t know what day of the week [it is]. I’ll make sure to make plans. I appreciate you reminding me.”

Of course, Mahomes likely gets a free pass considering his main focus at the moment is winning a second Super Bowl ring. If anyone understands the pressure leading up to the Super Bowl, it’s his wife, who started dating Mahomes in high school.

After Mahomes accepted the MVP award at the 2022 NFL Honors on Thursday night, the second of his career, Brittany said in a special tribute video made for her husband “No one truly sees the grind and the effort and how many hours you’re putting in around the clock, behind the scenes, day in and day out.”

Brittany Opened Up About Bringing Their 2 Young Children to the Super Bowl

A lot has changed since Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes celebrated his first Super Bowl win three years ago, as the size of their family has since doubled. Brittany will be in her suite at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, with their daughter, Sterling Skye, who regularly attends games with her mother, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, who was born on November 28, 2022.

The co-owner of the Kansas City Current told USA Today that while it was a “big challenge” managing the logistics of bringing both Sterling, 23 months, and Bronze, 11 weeks, to Phoenix, the 27-year-old and her husband didn’t even think about not bringing the kids along.

“This is an amazing accomplishment for Patrick, and we knew we wanted both kids there to witness it and support their Dad,” she wrote via e-mail to the news outlet. “Overwhelming, maybe, but that’s pretty normal for our life in general! He wants his kiddos with him as much as they can be!” Mrs. Mahomes is also quick to point out that she does have help and a lot of it.

Brittany, who shared on her Instagram Stories that the family traveled to Phoenix on a private plane added, “You should never feel any shame in having help. I’m so grateful to have a team around me that is all hands on deck to help every step of the way, I could not do this without them.”

The $450 Million Superstar Will Likely Find a Way to Make Valentine’s Day Special

Mahomes, who signed a monster, 10-year $450 million contract during the 2020 offseason will no doubt find a way to make Valentine’s Day special for Brittany. Last year, Brittany shared a photo of the couple in coordinating red and white outfits on February 14 and wrote, “My forever Valentine.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ-4VetrfGw/

But at the moment, his mind is only thinking about one thing, defeating the Eagles. If the Chiefs end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Mahomes will become just the seventh player in NFL history to win both the AP’s MVP award and the Super Bowl in the same season, per NFL.com.

The 27-year-old quarterback, who’s in the midst of his sixth season in the NFL and fifth as a starter, was also asked if was trying to beat Tom Brady’s record, who earned seven Super Bowl rings during his 23-year career. But Mahomes is takings things one day at a time. “I’m trying to catch Tom,” he said. “But Tom’s a long ways away, you can ask me when I’m like 38 years old.”