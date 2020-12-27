Chiefs Sign Ex-Raiders Offensive Lineman, Call Up Third-Year Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs made another round of transaction ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, including the signing of a veteran offensive lineman.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report for December 26, the Chiefs have added OL Patrick Omameh to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, LB Emmanuel Smith was placed on the practice squad injured list after tweaking his hamstring during Kansas City’s Week 15 win in New Orleans.

Practice squad signings: Ryan Winslow (Packers), Patrick Omameh (Chiefs), Robert Aguayo (Patriots) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 26, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Patrick Omameh Joins Eighth Team in 7 Years

Omameh, who will turn 31 years old on Tuesday, had an official visit with the Chiefs in mid-September but nothing materialized from the tryout. The guard-tackle hybrid originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent of the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, but now joins his eighth team in seven seasons as a pro.

He was recently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders where he appeared in six games this year before being waived by the Chiefs’ AFC West foe on December 14. Omameh was quickly claimed by one of his former clubs, the New Orleans Saints, but was again waived on Christmas Eve.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 327-pound Michigan alum has started 57-of-87 career games to date, with 30 appearances coming during a career-high three-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars between 2016-18.

Chiefs Activate 3 Players for Falcons Matchup

In addition to signing Omameh, the defending Super Bowl champions announced the elevation of three players from the practice squad, highlighted by third-year WR Gehrig Dieter. Designated as a COVID-19 replacement, Dieter is most likely a temporary replacement on the roster for LB Anthony Hitchens, who was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Tuesday after the veteran starter was deemed a “high-risk” close contact.

We have activated DB Deandre Baker and LB Omari Cobb from the practice squad via standard elevation. WR Gehrig Dieter has been activated from the practice squad via COVID replacement. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 26, 2020

With this move, the team is expected to be without both of its starting linebackers — Hitchens and Damien Wilson — at home against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Ben Niemann, Willie Gay, Darius Harris and Omari Cobb will be among those counted on to step up in their place against Atlanta’s fourth-ranked passing attack.

Finally, Kansas City hosted third-year WR Chad Williams for a workout for the second time in as many weeks, per the league’s transaction report on Saturday. The 26-year-old has already had two stints with the Chiefs this year, but was most recently released from the practice squad on December 22 after again signing on with the clubjust five days earlier.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!