Peyton Manning Shares ‘Telling’ Moment About Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid

Patrick Mahomes II has a new docuseries airing on Netflix this week on July 12. The inaugural season of “Quarterback” — starring the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller, as well as Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota — will offer fans “unprecedented access” on the lives and careers of these three QBs, shadowing the 2022 campaign.

For Mahomes, that turned into an MVP season and Super Bowl title run. Talk about a dream scenario for producers!

One of those men with the vision for this docuseries was Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, whose production company (Omaha Productions) partnered with NFL Films and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions to make this all happen. Of course, the all-access show also needed a blessing from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, and Manning told the New York Post that the NFL MVP wanted the question to come from Peyton himself.

Patrick Mahomes Wanted Peyton Manning to Ask Andy Reid’s Permission to Film ‘Quarterback’ — Out of Respect

“I could tell that Patrick wanted to do it, so his kids would know what he used to do and what his life is like, because they’re so young now,” Manning shared during the interview with the Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel. “To tell you about the respect that he has for the organization, he said that I should talk to coach Reid first.”

“Manning told Mahomes to explain to Reid that he wanted to do the show for the future edification of his children, but Mahomes was deferential,” Glasspiegel chimed in, quoting Manning once again.

“He said, ‘No Peyton, you tell coach Reid,'” Manning detailed. “It was very telling. Here you’ve got the best player in the NFL right now, that could probably say this is what I’m doing, I don’t care whether you like it or not. Instead, he wants me to ask his head coach for permission.”

That’s the type of relationship Mahomes and Reid have — and why they’re so successful together. Their bond is built on a mutual respect for one another.

Peyton Manning Provides Sneak Peek on Netflix’s ‘Quarterback,’ Starring Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The informative interview with Glasspiegel and the Post also provided a little sneak peek on what fans should expect the series to include.

“The viewer gets whisked into scenes both inside and outside of the team facility: Mahomes’ mammoth estate is getting constructed in Kansas City; Cousins speaks to a sports psychologist and gets treatment from chiropractors as he deals with debilitating pain from getting crushed by defenders; Mariota loses his starting job the same week as his wife gives birth and opts for season-ending surgery without consultation from the [Atlanta] Falcons,” the reporter relayed.

Manning noted that “a lot of it was above and beyond what we asked,” like Cousins’ openness about his sports psychology sessions. “That was not part of the deal at all, but he said, ‘No, it’s OK, I want to have this documented.’ I thought it was awesome. It was real. It showed that it’s not all fun throwing game-winning touchdowns on Sundays,” the Hall of Famer voiced.

Manning also admitted that fans may be surprised by Mahomes’ “potty mouth” during games. “My feeling is he doesn’t really start out doing it, but if you poke the bear, look out!” Manning teased. “This is a competitive guy. A [Las Vegas] Raiders pass rusher found that out the hard way. He’s looking for things that challenge him.” Hello, Maxx Crosby.

While discussing the docuseries at mandatory minicamp, Mahomes did joke that one of his only conditions was to have final say on edits due to his “competitive” nature on the football field.

Per Glasspiegel, “the documentary uses a number of sports media voices discussing and opining on the season as de facto narrators, including Colin Cowherd, Rich Eisen, Jason McIntyre, Nick Wright, Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager.”

In Manning’s opinion, that “fit” better than having him narrate the entire series on his own.