Talks of Celtics Reunion With 10-Year Veteran Heating Up at Trade Deadline

It seems like every year, the Boston Celtics are linked with a potential move to reunite with Kelly Olynyk, and 2023 is no different as Brad Stevens searches the trade market for potential upgrades.

This time, it was The Atheltic’s Jay King who proposed a potential move for Olynyk in the hope that the veteran big man could provide the Celtics with the frontcourt depth they need in order to make a deep post-season run.

The Celtics are expected to "scan the league for another big man" ahead of the trade deadline, according to @ByJayKing. King mentions Mason Plumlee, Jae'Sean Tate, P.J. Washington, Kelly Olynyk and Chris Boucher as potential options. pic.twitter.com/J2Xr6SO6yd — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) January 31, 2023

“Would the Celtics want to trust Olynyk’s defense late in the playoffs? Maybe not, but he would give them a new dimension as a second stretch big man behind Horford. After a down shooting year in Detroit, Olynyk is hitting a career-high 41.4 percent of his 3-point attempts this season while helping a Utah offense that has been a major surprise,” King wrote.

Olynyk, 31, is averaging 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 while shooting 50% from the field and 41.4% from deep in his 40 games as a starter for the Utah Jazz this season.

Celtics Ownership Will Support Brad Stevens’ Decisions

According to Wyc Grousbeck, who was speaking during an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Brad Stevens has the full backing of the Celtics ownership group, who are solely focused on bringing an 18th banner to the TD Garden.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Wyc Grousbeck on Celtics: "it's about this year… let's go get the job done" Boston Celtics governor and managing partner Wyc Grousbeck joins Tom Giles, Eddie House and Brian Scalabrine on Celtics Pregame Live to share his favorite memories from the team's Game 6 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals, his 'instructions' to Brad Stevens ahead of this year's trade deadline, and more! CONNECT… 2023-01-29T01:35:24Z

“The conversation that I had with Brad is: It’s about this year. It’s not about this will pay dividends in three years, or this will do this next year…It is this year. Muscle up, and let’s go get the job done. That’s his instructions, and that’s what we’re going to try to do. If there’s anything to do, we’ll do it. If not, we love this team. We’re top of the league right now,” Grousbeck said.

Still, when looking at Boston’s current roster, it’s hard to pinpoint how they would move to upgrade their player personnel without giving up too much of what makes them a special team. As such, it makes more sense to believe Stevens will stand pat around the trade deadline before making a move to acquire a player off the buyout market.

Brad Stevens Is Always Looking To Improve

During a January 28 appearance on 98.5 the SportsHub, Stevens discussed his mentality as the Celtics approach the trade deadline.

Brad Stevens, on @985TheSportsHub’s Celtics Show, on approaching trade deadline: “I think we always have to be looking at how we can improve because … I think we’re in the mix and I think we’re good, I think we’re hard to beat, but there are other teams that are like that, too." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 28, 2023

“I think we always have to be looking at how we can improve because I think we’re in the mix and I think we’re good, I think we’re hard to beat, but there are other teams that are like that, too…So anything that you can do to improve your opportunities, you need to really vet and look at… We have a really good core that’s played together in big moments, that understands what those moments are like, and knows how to get to where we ultimately want to go. I think what is probably more likely is evaluating how to fortify your depth, how to make sure you are as foolproof as possible,” Stevens said.

Last season, the Celtics were hit by a significant injury to Robert Williams while Jayson Tatum was playing with a non-displaced fracture in his wrist. As such, they will be hoping to acquire some additional depth to avoid the difficulties losing one of your best players can cause.